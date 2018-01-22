

The Smithsonian Institution’s Castle, pictured in 2015. The museum complex remains opens Monday, despite the federal government shutdown. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The federal government has shut down, but most of the city’s federally-funded museums and arts centers are open and the performances are continuing – at least for now.

Unlike the shutdown of 2013, most of Washington’s federally supported cultural spaces are open for business, using unused funds to keep the lights on and the staff paid. Here’s a brief run-down.

The National Gallery of Art will open for regular hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Monday and Tuesday and all programs will take place.

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5:20 p.m. with a decision to come about the rest of the week.

Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are open Monday, with no word yet on Tuesday or beyond.

Kennedy Center performances – including the free events on its Millennium Stage – will continue during the shutdown. The building’s hours will be reduced and will determined by the day’s performance schedule, according to a spokeswoman. The arts center’s website (Kennedy-Center.org) will post the opening times.

Ford’s Theatre will perform “Jefferson’s Garden” as planned, but the National Historic Site will be closed for daytime visits and National Park Ranger programs are cancelled. The theater is a partnership between the nonprofit Ford’s Theatre Society and the National Park Service, but its theatrical productions are not federally funded and are able to continue.

The Library of Congress is closed and all its programs have been canceled “until further notice,” according to its website.