As usual, the Academy Award nominations on Tuesday morning made some people very happy — and dealt a crushing disappointment to others. Here are some of the biggest snubs and surprises in a variety of categories:

SNUBS

* James Franco

In “The Disaster Artist,” Franco stars as oddball filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, famous for creating what some consider the best worst movie ever made (“The Room”). When Franco won the best comedy actor prize at the Golden Globes and wore a Time’s Up pin, he was called out on social media by two women who accused him of sexually inappropriate and exploitative behavior. Their tweets went viral, and the Los Angeles Times followed up with a story that included more allegations of misconduct. Franco has called the accusations “not accurate” in two uncomfortable late-night interviews, though many wondered whether the attention would torpedo his Oscar chances. While we’ll never know (some voters probably turned in their ballots before the headlines), it couldn’t have helped.



Director and star James Franco arrives for the gala presentation of “The Disaster Artist” at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

* Michael Stuhlbarg and more in “Call Me By Your Name”

This romance between 17-year-old Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer), a graduate student living with Elio’s family in Italy for the summer, landed four nominations: best picture, adapted screenplay, song and lead actor for Chalamet. Not a bad showing. Still, fans were furious with the lack of a nom for Michael Stuhlbarg, who plays Elio’s father and delivers a stunning monologue about love and acceptance that makes audience members weep. Plus, despite a strong campaign, Hammer missed out on an acting nod, while director Luca Guadagnino also didn’t show up on the best director list.

I need Michael Stuhlbarg to comfort me on his lack of a nomination. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) January 23, 2018



From left, Michael Stuhlbarg, Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in a scene from “Call Me By Your Name.” (Sony Pictures Classics/AP)

* “I, Tonya”

Margot Robbie was nominated, as expected, for her starring role in the Tonya Harding biopic. Allison Janney, who plays Harding’s abusive mother, will probably take home the best supporting actress prize. But the film for the disgraced figure skater still failed to make the coveted best picture category. While there’s room for 10 movies, the academy voters selected only nine: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Post,” “The Shape of Water,” “Dunkirk,” “Lady Bird,” “Get Out,” “Call Me By Your Name,” “Phantom Thread” and “Darkest Hour.”



Tonya Harding, left, and Margot Robbie arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “I, Tonya.” (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

* “Wonder Woman”

The third highest-grossing movie of 2017 (raking in $412.6 million domestically at the box office), starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, didn’t land a single nomination. Although superhero movies are never a lock for Oscar nods, quite a few viewers were disappointed by the complete lack of attention, even in the technical categories.



Gal Gadot charges through No Man’s Land during a WWI battle scene from “Wonder Woman.” (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment/AP)

* “The Florida Project”

Critics adored Sean Baker’s film that follows a 6-year-old girl living in a Florida motel, but it was also absent from the best picture category. The movie wasn’t completely ignored — Willem Dafoe, who played the motel owner, earned a nomination for best supporting actor. Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday called it Dafoe’s “finest performance in recent memory.”



Willem Dafoe in a scene from “The Florida Project.” (A24/AP)

* Steven Spielberg and Martin McDonagh

“The Post” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” directors, respectively, were left off the list. While the best directing category is quite solid (Christopher Nolan, Guillermo del Toro, Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig, Paul Thomas Anderson), multiple prognosticators expected the veteran directors to make the cut. McDonagh did get a nomination for his screenplay.



Tom Hanks (as Ben Bradlee) and Meryl Streep (as Kay Graham) star in “The Post.” (Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox)

* “In the Fade”

This German drama, centered on a powerful performance from Diane Kruger as a grieving mother whose family is killed in a terrorist attack, won best foreign language film at the Golden Globes — but it didn’t even show up in the academy’s list.



Diane Kruger in “In the Fade.” (Magnolia Pictures)

* “The Lego Batman Movie”

Maybe not a total shock, given that its predecessor, “The Lego Movie,” was also snubbed in 2015 in the animated feature film category. But “The Boss Baby” did make the list. Seriously.



Mother, voiced by Lisa Kudrow, Boss Baby, voiced by Alec Baldwin, and Father, voiced by Jimmy Kimmel, from “The Boss Baby.” (DreamWorks Animation/AP)

SURPRISES

* “Phantom Thread”

Never bet against Daniel Day-Lewis in any contest, though the nomination total for this indie drama was still surprising. Day-Lewis, who plays a famous dress designer, was nominated for best actor, and the film also picked up nods for best picture, supporting actress (Lesley Manville), original score and costume design. Paul Thomas Anderson also earned a best director nom, bumping names like Spielberg and McDonagh out of the category.



Vicky Krieps stars as Alma and Daniel Day-Lewis stars as Reynolds Woodcock in “Phantom Thread.” (Laurie Sparham/Focus Features)

* “Get Out”

Lots of critics hoped that Jordan Peele’s chilling satirical horror movie would get some Oscars attention but steeled themselves for disappointment. So many were happily shocked when it scooped up four high-profile nominations: best picture, director, actor (Daniel Kaluuya) and original screenplay. Peele’s reaction on Tuesday morning:

* Christopher Plummer nominated for best supporting actor

After Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct with minors, his film “All the Money in the World” looked like it could be in serious jeopardy last year. That is, until Plummer was recruited to take over the role of billionaire J. Paul Getty. The extensive re-shoots had to take place in about nine days so the film could still make its release date. So while perhaps more people have heard about the behind-the-scenes drama than have seen the movie, the academy voters made quite a statement by nominating 88-year-old Plummer, who is now the oldest nominee ever in an acting category.



Christopher Plummer in a scene from “All the Money in the World.” (Giles Keyte/Sony Pictures via AP)

* Greta Gerwig nominated for best director

Another on the “happy surprise” list — the quirky “Lady Bird” earned a whopping five nominations, including best picture and Gerwig for best director. In other words, no one will be able to point out the “all-male” directors list, as Natalie Portman did at the Golden Globes.



Director Greta Gerwig on the set of “Lady Bird.” (Merie Wallace/A24/AP)

* Woody Harrelson nominated for best supporting actor

Harrelson, who plays the embattled police chief in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” wasn’t necessarily expected to show up in this category, but he beat out more likely contenders such as Stuhlbarg and Hammer.



Woody Harrelson, center, and Sam Rockwell in a scene from “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” (Fox Searchlight Pictures/AP)

