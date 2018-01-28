Jay-Z leads the Grammy pack with eight nominations. Here's what else you need to know. (Nicki DeMarco/The Washington Post)

(All times Eastern)

Where to watch on TV:

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28. (It will also air live on the West Coast.)

Where to watch online:

If you have a subscription to CBS All Access, you can live-stream the show here on your phone, laptop, tablet, Chromecast, etc. The network gives you the option for a one-week free trial.

[What should have won: Repicking the last 38 years of the Grammys]

What time the show’s over:

11 p.m., though the Grammys are known for running over.

The host:

“Late Late Show” host James Corden, better known for his “Carpool Karaoke” segments.

Who’s performing:

Performers include Sam Smith, Sting, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, U2, Kesha, Pink, SZA, Little Big Town and Childish Gambino. Other collaborations include Elton John and Miley Cyrus; Rihanna, Bryson Tiller and DJ Khaled; Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris; Bruno Mars and Cardi B; Patti LuPone and Ben Platt; Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic; and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Zuleyka Rivera.

Country acts Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church will perform a tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting last year at the Route 91 Harvest festival. Jon Batiste and Gary Clark Jr. will have a tribute to the late Chuck Berry and Fats Domino.

Who’s going to win:

No idea, but you can see who should have won album of the year for the last four decades here, from Washington Post pop music critic Chris Richards. On Sunday night, Jay-Z has the most nominations with eight, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven and Bruno Mars with six.

The red carpet:

E!’s red carpet show kicks off at 5:30 p.m., while CBS’s red carpet special (hosted by Nancy O’Dell, Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight) starts at 6:30 p.m.

If you want even more early content online, the Recording Academy has a pre-show on its Facebook page from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Billboard will also stream their red carpet coverage on Twitter.

And if you’re wondering why some people are wearing white roses on the red carpet, it’s similar to all of the black outfits at the Golden Globes — to raise awareness and stand with victims of sexual misconduct.

More Grammy Awards news:

James Corden says Grammys will include ‘Me Too’ moment

Grammy nominations 2018: Jay-Z leads with eight, followed by Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar

For the first time in Grammy history, a white man isn’t nominated for album of the year