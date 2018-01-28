Here's an excerpt from Kesha's show-stopping performance of "Praying" at the 2018 Grammy Awards. (CBS/Recording Academy)

Kesha didn’t simply perform “Praying” at the Grammys. She made a powerful declaration on the Madison Square Garden stage. The song off her recent album represents her return to the music business after a years-long legal battle with producer Dr. Luke over sexual abuse allegations.

Janelle Monae introduced the singer with a powerful speech of her own, the first at Sunday’s Grammys to directly call out the #MeToo movement and specifically Time’s Up, an initiative to offer legal support to those experiencing workplace sexual harassment and assault.

“We come in peace, but we mean business, and to those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: Time’s up,” Monae said. “We say time’s up for pay inequality, time’s up for discrimination, time’s up for harassment of any kind and time’s up for the abuse of power. Because, you see, it’s not just going on in Hollywood, it’s not just going on in Washington, it’s right here in our industry as well.” (See below for her full speech.)

Then Kesha took to the stage. Wearing all white and flanked by an army of women — including Andra Day, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels and the Resistance Revival Chorus — Kesha belted out the lyrics: “Well, you almost had me fooled/Told me that I was nothing without you/Oh, but after everything you’ve done/I can thank you for how strong I have become.”

After she sang the last note, Kesha broke into sobs and the women onstage surrounded her in a huge embrace. Audience members wiped away tears.

Before her 2017 release, “Rainbow,” Kesha’s career had remained in limbo. Her last album came out in 2012. Two years later, Kesha sued Sony Music producer Dr. Luke, alleging sexual and emotional abuse. She also sought to be released from a contract that required her to record with him. He has denied the allegations and countersued.

When writing “Praying” with Ben Abraham and Ryan Lewis, “I just felt as if I had gotten a huge weight off of my shoulders,” Kesha tweeted Saturday. “It felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years.”

She added: “I just want to say that I needed this song in a very real way, I’m so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the Grammys on Sunday, and if you need it I hope this song finds you.”

Notably, Sony Music tweeted a show of support for Kesha after her Grammys performance:

Read below for Monae’s full speech: