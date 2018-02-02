

Here are a selection of headlines People.com has posted over the past few days:

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Wants an ‘Easy Birth’, Says Source: She’s ‘Open to Pain Medicine’

Pregnant Kylie Jenner ‘Hasn’t Hired a Nanny’: She’s ‘Worried About New People Around the Baby’

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Has a Baby Name Picked Out for Her Daughter

Pregnant Kylie Jenner. Pregnant Kylie Jenner. Pregnant Kylie Jenner. yet — Kylie Jenner, 20, has not actually confirmed she is pregnant.

For some celebrities, this would not be a big deal — some stars get pregnant and do not say a word, even as “sources” and “insiders” dish to the tabloids, as illustrated above. For someone in the Kardashian-Jenner family, this is especially confusing.

After all, these family members have become international superstars because they share nearly every detail of their lives, even the painful or uncomfortable moments. As a result, people have become inexplicably fascinated by all of them (Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian), which has fueled their multimillion dollar franchise of reality shows and sponsorships.

So the decision to keep Kylie’s apparent pregnancy under wraps is very off-brand for the family. This month, speculation will probably hit even more of a fever pitch, as February is the oft-reported due date for her baby, reportedly a girl.

The non-confirmation of the news — reported by the tabloids in September and described as a “happy” surprise for Kylie and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott — has sent some fans into a spiral. On Christmas Day, fans melted down when Kylie did not appear on the family’s annual Christmas card. Starting Dec. 1, Kim released a new part of the photo every day, and many expected Kylie’s announcement to be included in the final photo shoot. No dice.

[Kylie Jenner still hasn’t confirmed her pregnancy. On Christmas, fans melted down on social media.]

Meanwhile, people keep searching for information. TMZ posted blurry footage of Kylie’s first public appearance since the fall, although she’s wearing baggy clothes. Kylie recently posed for a magazine shoot, but is strategically holding a baby lamb in front of her. Meanwhile, some think the announcement will be part of an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which wraps its current season in a few weeks: The website HelloGiggles reported Wikipedia briefly listed the season finale title as “We’re Expecting!” (The title is no longer listed on the Wikipedia page.)

Today in Creative Ways Kylie Jenner Has Hidden Her Pregnancy for Fashion Jobs: a baby lamb in @THELOVEMAGAZINE! pic.twitter.com/vyu7vmgIdu — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) January 29, 2018

Should Kylie’s baby arrive this month, it will join new cousin Chicago West, Kim and Kanye West’s daughter who was born via surrogate last month. Khloe and her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, are also expecting a baby in March. Although according to the tabloids, you might not see Kylie’s baby’s debut for quite some time.

“She very much enjoys being out of the spotlight and can’t wait to spend quiet time with the baby,” a “source” told People, adding Kylie does not plan to sell any photos of her child. “She doesn’t seem in any rush to get back to a more public life.”

