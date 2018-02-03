Harvey Weinstein was sexually aggressive with Uma Thurman on multiple occasions, and after an incident in a London hotel room, the Hollywood mogul “threatened to derail her career,” according to a new interview with the actress in the New York Times.

The comments come three months after a seething Thurman told Access Hollywood that, in the wake of revelations about Weinstein’s abuse, she had “been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

The actress made good on that promise, over the course of two interviews in her New York apartment with Times columnist Maureen Dowd.

“The complicated feeling I have about Harvey is how bad I feel about all the women that were attacked after I was,” Thurman said. “I am one of the reasons that a young girl would walk into his room alone, the way I did.”

Thurman detailed occasions on which she rebuffed Weinstein’s advances. “He pushed me down,” she said. “He tried to shove himself on me.”

Weinstein issued a statement to the Times saying that he “acknowledges making a pass at Ms. Thurman in England after misreading her signals in Paris.”

In the interview, Thurman also recounts a traumatic event on the set of “Kill Bill,” where she was injured in a car crash after being coerced into filming her own stunt by director Quentin Tarantino. After the accident — and an ensuing fight with Tarantino — Thurman said she went from “from being a creative contributor and performer to being like a broken tool.”

“Personally,” the actress said, “it has taken me 47 years to stop calling people who are mean to you ‘in love’ with you.”