

Kim Cattrall, seen here in 2015, lost her brother almost six years to the day after her father’s death. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actress Kim Cattrall early Sunday morning turned to the kindness of digital strangers to help find her missing brother, Christopher, who lives in Canada.

The brother of the “Sex and the City” star had been missing since Tuesday. He had left behind his wallet, cellphone and keys, and the door to his house in Lacombe, Alberta, was unlocked, Cattrall wrote on Instagram, pleading with her nearly half-million followers to keep a lookout.

“This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs,” she wrote about the 55-year old. “He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe.”

In another message posted to Twitter on Sunday, Cattrall asked her 239,000 followers for similar help, with one tweet that appears to show a flier from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

But Cattrall’s hopeful search was short-lived.

Christopher Cattrall was found dead on his property, said Cpl. Chris Warren, a spokesman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta. Warren said no suspects are being sought at this time, and foul play is not suspected, offering few details about Cattrall’s condition or potential cause of death.

Warren would not say if Cattrall was found in his home, only that his body was on his property. CNN reported that Warren said police officers found Cattrall’s body, which he declined to confirm to The Washington Post.

Kim Cattrall’s publicity firm, PNK BNC, did not respond to a request for comment.

Christopher Cattrall’s death comes nearly six years to the day after the siblings’ father’s death.

“Thinking of my Dad, Dennis William Cattrall, today & everyday. 05/01/1925 — 02/02/2012 RIP x” Kim Cattrall wrote Friday on Twitter.

On Sunday afternoon, she mourned her brother.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” she wrote, asking for privacy for her and her family. “We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

Read more:

The best of Super Bowl LII: From the Eagles’ upset to top commercials and JT’s halftime show

Uma Thurman explains her anger at Harvey Weinstein