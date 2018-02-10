

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in “Fifty Shades Freed.” (Doane Gregory/Universal Pictures)

The appeal of the “Fifty Shades” trilogy was as much about the laughs as it was about sex. True, the hilarious moments weren’t, in fact, supposed to be funny, but that didn’t make them any less amusing.

The final installment, “Fifty Shades Freed,” has its own unique absurdity, though it did revisit the ridiculousness of Jamie Dornan’s Christian Grey doing his morning workout on a pommel horse, while Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) looked lustily on. Here are some of the other unintentionally funny highlights, including spoilers.

Anastasia acting surprised that her new husband owns a jet

When Ana and Christian head off on their honeymoon, they don’t fly commercial. Obviously. He is, after all, a billionaire and what billionaire wastes time getting TSA pat-downs? This seems like a no-brainer, but Ana — who is already well acquainted with her husband’s yacht, (faulty) helicopter and fleet of sports cars — still acts totally incredulous when she finds out about Christian’s personal plane. Okay, lady, you can drop the ingénue act now.

When Ana asks Christian how he feels about kids — after they’re already married

There are a number of topics that are important to broach before settling down with someone. Ana and Christian had already gone over some of the biggies — who will be the sub and who will be the dom, for instance — but they forgot one of the major talking points.

“You do want to have kids someday, right?” Ana asks Christian one night. He explains (unconvincingly) that he does, though he makes it clear that he’ll have a hard time sharing his wife with another human, which brings us to …

What a creepy dude Christian is

This isn’t funny ha-ha, so much as funny in the bizarre sense. How, in 2018, in the midst of the #MeToo movement, can we take Christian seriously as a man worth pining over in a romance movie? He’s disconcertingly possessive, but Ana doesn’t seem to notice the red flags, including the time he interrupts an important work meeting because he’s enraged that her professional email address still has her maiden name. Someone alert Ronan Farrow about this guy.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele for the final movie in the "Fifty Shades" trilogy. (Universal)

The time Christian buys Ana a house and then beats himself up, saying, “I should have asked you first”

Well, yes, you should, but it’s a Tudor mansion with a view of the water, so all good.

How little traffic there is in Seattle

The movie features a couple of car chases — how far we’ve come from the plot of the first installment! — which wouldn’t be nearly so thrilling in the real-life Emerald City where gridlock is a way of life.

When duty calls, Ana is basically Jason Bourne behind the wheel

Where does a clumsy bookworm pick up such epic driving skills?

“I love what you’re doing in Africa.”

This is a ridiculous come-on a flirty architect feeds Christian and it is literally the only, albeit vague, reference to his job. For a workaholic, he doesn’t do much actual work — probably because stalking his own wife is so time-consuming.

The crafty camera cropping

The “Fifty Shades” movies are all too happy to show Dakota Johnson in the buff but, as Dornan himself vowed, you won’t see any “todger.” The camera cuts it close, though, panning lower and lower on Dornan’s body until it halts just at the no-go zone.

When Christian tells Anastasia that she got her high-level editor job “through hard work and talent”

Come on, man. What is she? 24? Everyone knows she got her job because her billionaire boyfriend bought the company.

When Christian serenades Anastasia with “Maybe I’m Amazed”

He sings and plays the piano, and it’s beyond cheese-tastic.

How textbook villainous the villain is

The bad guy in the final installment is Ana’s sexual harasser and former boss, Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson), and he does everything a scoundrel should, including disguising himself in a work jumpsuit and planting an explosive device at Grey Enterprises. Just to make it clear how terrible he is, the hair and makeup team went wild on the actor, giving him greasy hair, an ominous five o’clock shadow and, for whatever reason, red-rimmed eyes. Is he suffering from allergies? Is that why he’s so mad? Maybe a Claritin could have solved everything. But it doesn’t explain why he yells into his cellphone as if it were a walkie-talkie.

When Ana gets kicked in the stomach and goes into a coma

When Jack and Ana have their final climactic fight scene, he gets a few slaps in and one kick to the stomach. She responds by pulling out a gun and shooting him in the leg. Then she passes out and doesn’t come to until well after she’s been patched up at the hospital. What exactly were her injuries? Who cares? She’s fine now.

The small child cooing in the theater

Let’s hope this won’t be a recurring problem at other screenings. Who brings a toddler to a bondage movie?

