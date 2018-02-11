

Jóhann Jóhannsson holds the award for best original score for “The Theory of Everything” at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The film and avant-garde musical communities are mourning Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, who was found dead Friday at age 48.

The body of the Oscar-nominated composer, who helped score “The Theory of Everything” and “Arrival,” was discovered in his Berlin apartment, his manager confirmed.

“Today, I lost my friend who was one of the most talented musicians and intelligent people I knew,” manager Tim Husom said in a statement, the Associated Press reported.

Police are investigating the cause of death, Rosalie Voss of Redbird Music told the AP.

“We have lost one of the most talented and brilliant people who we had the privilege of knowing and working with,” a company statement reads. “May his music continue to inspire us.”

An electronic musician who began composing for films in 2000, Jóhannsson became known for creating unique soundscapes by combining classical and experimental elements. With 2014’s “The Theory of Everything,” which earned him a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar nomination, Jóhannsson broke into an elite group of composers.

He received another Oscar nomination for 2015’s “Sicario” and a Golden Globe nomination for 2016’s “Arrival.” His upcoming work included the Nicolas Cage horror film “Mandy,” which screened at the Sundance Film Festival last month, and “The Mercy,” starring Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz.

“I try to approach a project with a blank slate and just let things emerge,” the composer explained in a 2016 interview with the Guardian. “I start very early in the process because it takes a lot of time to work in this way. It takes time to find a mood and feel that has some character and individuality, and is not weird for weirdness’s sake.”

Jóhannsson viewed his music as “a way of communicating very directly with people and with people’s emotions,” he said in a 2015 interview with the Talks. “I try to make music that doesn’t need layers of complexity or obfuscation to speak to people. Music should resonate with people on an emotional level. That’s one of the criterions I use for an idea. Does it speak simply and directly without obfuscation and without being unnecessarily complex or obscure?”

Jóhannsson also released several of his own studio albums, including his last, 2016’s “Orphée.”

“Goodbye dear Jóhann Jóhannsson,” German composer and musician Nils Frahm tweeted. “Thanks for all you brought into this world. You will be greatly missed by all of us.”

Director Darren Aronofsky, who worked with Jóhannsson on 2017’s “Mother!,” said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter that Jóhannsson was “a brilliant collaborator with a wholly unique approach to sound and music. This is a terrible loss.”

Jóhannsson had also signed on to score the upcoming HBO and Sky miniseries “Chernobyl.” Writer-producer Craig Mazin tweeted that it “meant the world to me. He was brilliant, and I miss the music we will never get to hear for so many movies and shows and everything else he would have dreamed.

Mazin added: “A genius, gone too soon.”

Fellow musicians, including composers, shared their condolences on social media.

Peace and rest and gratitude to Jóhann Jóhannsson. We lost a massive light and inspiration to the music community. — Eskmo (@Eskmo_Welder) February 10, 2018

Awful news about Johann. His thoughtful and moving work survives him. Going to listen to the beautiful Virðulegu Forsetar now. https://t.co/MnD5zi7LJ6 — Max Richter (@maxrichtermusic) February 10, 2018

One of the greatest artists of our time… And a huge influence on me. I hope you are in a good place Jóhann ❤https://t.co/9cHmvu8qdk — Ólafur Arnalds (@OlafurArnalds) February 10, 2018

I am devastated by the news of Jóhann Jóhannsson. Personally, professionally, and for the world. He was a beacon. A guiding light. This is a reminder that life is nothing more than a collection of our days. Here's to our attempt to live them fully… Heart broken… — DERU (@_deru) February 10, 2018

