

Lin-Manuel Miranda in “Hamilton” at New York’s Public Theater. (Joan Marcus/The Public Theater/Associated Press)

Kennedy Center members can buy tickets to the 14-week run of the Broadway hit “Hamilton” starting Feb. 28 at 10 a.m., the arts center announced Thursday.

Members are limited to four tickets per household to the hip-hop musical biography, which will run from June 12 through Sept. 16 in the 2,300-seat Opera House. Tickets cost $99 to $199, with some $625 premium seats available. The members-only sale ends March 8.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public in late March.

The arts center has prepared for the anticipated demand by upgrading its online technology, a spokesman said. Buyers can use its new “Fast Find” tool to simplify the process. (Watch this video to preview how it works.) The system will place buyers in virtual waiting rooms, alert them to their place in line and let them know if the performance they seek has sold out, the spokesman said.

Members are encouraged to set up or verify their online accounts before logging on to purchase tickets.

In 2013 and 2015, high demand for tickets to “The Book of Mormon” crashed the arts center’s website.

The members-only sale represents the second chance for local audiences to get “Hamilton” tickets. The first batch of seats was distributed to subscribers who purchased theater packages for the 2017-18 season.

Kennedy Center memberships start at $60 and are still available, the spokesman said.