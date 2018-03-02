Alec Baldwin is not a pouting politician; he only plays one on TV.

And parodying President Trump has hardly been the actor’s most enjoyable role.

Asked how much longer he’d do the Trump thing on “Saturday Night Live,” Baldwin suggested it was taking a toll.

“Every time I do it now, it’s like agony,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “Agony. I can’t.”

Baldwin also said he was working on a project “to get rid of” Trump, telling THR: “My wife and I agreed that we’re gonna give it everything we have. And then if, God forbid, he wins again in 2020, I’m wondering can I host a game show in Spain.”

The interview was published Thursday.

By Friday morning, the remarks had gotten the attention of the very man Baldwin has been mocking on SNL since 2016.

The real Donald Trump, it seems, is not impressed by Baldwin’s Donald Trump.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

The president’s tweet replaced an earlier, since-deleted version in which he called Baldwin “Alex” and offered a personal review of Baldwin’s performances, writing: “You were terrible.”

Emmy voters, of course, disagreed: Baldwin won best supporting actor in a comedy last year for lampooning the president. In accepting the award, he took a dig at his muse, who has feuded with the awards ceremony, because he never won for “The Apprentice.”

“I suppose I should say, at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy,” Baldwin said at the start of his speech.

Baldwin, who has hosted SNL more times than anybody, ever, isn’t an official SNL cast member, but he has been portraying Trump regularly on the NBC show since the craziest days of the presidential campaign in 2016.

His Trump displaced Darrell Hammond’s Trump, which came as a shock to the great SNL impressionist.

Getting the news that he was out as Trump had Hammond reeling, he told The Washington Post’s Geoff Edgers.

“I just started crying,” Hammond told Edgers. “In front of everyone. I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock, and I stayed in shock for a long time. Everything wiped out. The brand, me, what I do. Corporate appearances canceled. It was a hell of a shock, and all of it was apparent to me in one breath. That ends me.”

Baldwin-as-Trump was featured in nearly all of SNL’s broadcasts during the 2016-2017 season, usually in the cold open. His Trump has been in six of SNL’s 13 broadcasts during the show’s current season.

Before he said playing Trump was agonizing, Baldwin suggested he might be game for more, not less, presidential parody: In December, he told Howard Stern that his satirical Trump book, “You Can’t Spell America Without Me,” could be adapted for the Great White Way.

“We may take the book and make it into a one-man show on Broadway,” Baldwin told Stern.

That Trump doesn’t enjoy Baldwin’s portrayal of him is not new news: As a candidate, and then as president-elect, Trump — a two-time SNL host himself — took to Twitter to blast Baldwin’s performances.

Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

This post has been updated.