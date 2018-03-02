

The National Museum of the American Indian is among the Smithsonian museums closing Friday because of weather. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The Smithsonian Institution’s museums and the national zoo will be closed Friday because of the high winds sweeping across the region.

The National Gallery of Art also remains closed Friday because of the weather.

A Smithsonian spokeswoman said the decision was made for safety reasons. Winds of up to 60 mph were reported in the region, causing delays to commuters on roads and Metro. The museums have closed in the past because of snow and hurricanes, she said.

Tickets for Friday to the National Museum of African American History and Culture will be honored at any time, said the Smithsonian spokeswoman, Linda St. Thomas.

The Smithsonian makes its decision about weather-related closures independent of the federal government, she said. Often the museums will open if the Metro is running, even if the federal government shuts down, as it did Friday. Metro was in operation Friday but at reduced speeds.