

The Kennedy Center's online box office charged some patrons additional prices for tickets after they had already purchased them for the smash hit "Hamilton."

Karen Rabin of Silver Spring counted herself among the lucky ones when she reached the Kennedy Center’s online box office Wednesday afternoon to buy tickets to the upcoming run of the smash Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

After five hours in the virtual waiting room for the members’ pre-sale, Rabin selected four tickets in a row, three for $500 and one for $125. Add a $280 service fee — calculated as a percentage of the sale — and her cost was $1,905.

But the order said her credit card would be charged $2,280, or $375 more than she had thought.

“That’s a bait-and-switch,” she said. “We had a final sale.”

On Thursday, Rabin called the box office to complain, only to get more bad news: Each of the four tickets she had purchased would cost $125 more, bringing her total price to $2,780. Rabin said the box office employee told her that there was a computer glitch and that the earlier, lower price was in error. She said she was also told that if she didn’t want to pay the correct price, she could get a refund.

On Friday, however, Kennedy Center officials reversed course, saying that the problem was theirs and that no one would be charged more than the price quoted during the transaction, according to spokesman Brendan Padgett.

“The Kennedy Center will not be asking customers to pay more,” Padgett said. “It is absolutely our error, and we are honoring the price they paid during the transaction, which is lower than the actual price of ‘Hamilton’ tickets at the Kennedy Center.”

The pricing problem only added to the nightmare of the Kennedy Center’s members-only sale of “Hamilton” tickets. The arts center — known for computer problems during high-demand sales — devoted its entire website to the sale on Wednesday as it processed thousands of transactions for the 14-week run that begins June 12.

Tens of thousands of users waited in the virtual queue for more than 12 hours before officials announced that tickets were gone. A final sale for nonmembers is set for the end of the month.

Padgett declined to say how many tickets were affected by the computer glitch.

The decision to honor the original price was good news for Mary Booth, another patron who contacted the arts center Thursday to complain about a $250 discrepancy on her order. “That was all I wanted to hear,” the Arlington resident said. “I’m not happy that I still paid so much, but I didn’t want to spend any more.”

Padgett said the “small batch” of customers whose orders were affected would receive the following email:

“Thank you for purchasing tickets to Hamilton. Please be assured that your tickets are valid and are yours. We understand that your earlier confirmation email from the Kennedy Center may have displayed an order summary that was confusing and different than the price of the tickets. We are sending this updated order confirmation that properly lists the tickets and their prices. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”