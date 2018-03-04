

An Oscar statue is seen at the red carpet. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

(All times Eastern.)

Where can I watch the Oscars on TV?

The 90th Academy Awards airs Sunday, March 4 on ABC at 8 p.m.

Where can I watch the Oscars online?

Are you a cable TV subscriber in Chicago; Fresno, Calif.; Houston; Los Angeles; New York; Philadelphia; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; or San Francisco? You can access a live stream of the show here or on the ABC app, available on smartphones, computers and tablets.

Or, are you a DirecTV subscriber in Albuquerque; Boston; Fort Smith/Fayetteville, Ark.; Jackson, Miss.; Kansas City; Milwaukee; Monterey-Salinas, Calif.; Oklahoma City; Omaha; Pittsburgh; Portland-Auburn, Maine; Savannah, Ga.; or West Palm Beach, Fla.? If so, you can also watch a live stream on the site or app, as long as you’re in the area.

[ Oscars 2018: Who will win, should win and should have been nominated ]

What time will the show be over?

11 p.m. is the scheduled end time, but factor in some extra minutes on the DVR if you’re recording.

Who’s the host?

Jimmy Kimmel, for the second year in a row.

Who’s going to win?

The best picture race is truly up in the air — “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”? “Shape of Water”? “Dunkirk”? Even our critics are split. But you can pretty much count on Frances McDormand (actress), Gary Oldman (actor), Allison Janney (supporting actress) and Sam Rockwell (supporting actor) to take home trophies, as the foursome have swept most of the award shows so far this season.

Where can I see all the fashion and the awkward celebrity interviews?

“E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards” (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.): Although Ryan Seacrest might be a bit of a controversial presence after this week, he’s still scheduled to host the show with Giuliana Rancic, as usual. ABC gets exclusive red carpet rights at 7 p.m.

Speaking of which, “Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live from the Red Carpet” (ABC, 7 to 8:30 p.m.) will be hosted this year by “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan, “The Goldbergs” star Wendi McLendon-Covey, “The View” co-host Sara Haines, Vanity Fair’s Krista Smith and IMDb correspondent Dave Karger. If you want to get things started really early, the network is also airing “Countdown to the Oscars, Live!” starting at 1 p.m.

What about the after-shows?

“E! After Party: The 2018 Academy Awards” (11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.): A full recap of the Oscars, with occasional celebrity interviews.

“Live’s After Oscar Show” (Monday, 9 a.m.): “Live” co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Seacrest discuss all the madness from the show.

More about the Oscars:

Quiz: How many best picture Oscar winners have you seen?

The Oscars always get it wrong. Here are the real best pictures of the past 42 years.

The Oscar for costume design always goes to the prettiest clothes. But are they truly the best?

This year’s Oscar nominees are more diverse, but has Hollywood really changed?