Ah, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala: One of New York City’s most exclusive events, and the annual opportunity for people on Twitter to come together and gawk at the phenomenal celebrity fashion. If you missed it, here are some highlights from Monday night’s Met Gala red carpet that quickly made their way around the Internet:

* Rihanna’s sparkling pope ensemble.

The entire bejeweled look — from the robe to the mitre — was immediately a social media favorite. The singer, also a co-host of this year’s event, took the evening’s theme (“Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”) very seriously.



Rihanna wearing Maison Margiela (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)



* Blake Lively’s red carpet attitude.

Lively’s name was a worldwide trending topic Monday evening, thanks to her epic gown. Plus, the photographers apparently went crazy as Lively navigated the carpet, causing the “Gossip Girl” star to tell them all to “calm down!” — jokingly, we think.



Blake Lively wearing Versace (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)



* Ariana Grande’s Sistine Chapel look.

Does this print look familiar? Why indeed, it is Michaelangelo’s “The Last Judgment” from the Sistine Chapel.



Ariana Grande wearing Vera Wang. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)



* Sarah Jessica Parker’s headpiece.

It wouldn’t really be a Met Gala without Parker wearing something instantly iconic on her head — this year, she literally wore the Nativity scene.



Sarah Jessica Parker wearing Dolce & Gabbana (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)



* Cardi B’s first Met Gala.

The rapper, who stole the show on “Saturday Night Live” last month when she announced her pregnancy live on air, commandeered headlines once again during her Met Gala debut.



Cardi B wearing Moschino (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)



* Jennifer Lopez’s gown.

J-Lo also stayed very loyal to the dress code.



Jennifer Lopez wearing Balmain. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)



* Chadwick Boseman’s cape.

The “Black Panther” star also adhered to the theme.



Chadwick Boseman wearing Versace. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)



* Kim Kardashian West’s ensemble.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” star showed up solo this year, without her husband who happens to be dominating the news cycle.



Kim Kardashian wearing Versace. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)



* Kylie Jenner’s sunglasses.

Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, have been in the news since the birth of their daughter, Stormi, was cloaked in mystery. Yet all anyone wanted to talk about Monday was Jenner’s tiny sunglasses.



Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner wearing Alexander Wang. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)



* Nicki Minaj’s “devil” look.

The theme of the night was “heavenly,” but Minaj explained her look like so: “Because I’m the bad guy and I wanted to make sure that the bad guy was here.”



Nicki Minaj wearing Oscar de la Renta. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)



* 2 Chainz’s proposal to his girlfriend, Kesha Ward.

Look at all the photographs they’ll have of this moment! Smart move.



* Lena Waithe’s rainbow cape.

Many were instantly enamored with Waithe’s LGBT pride-flag ensemble, likely the first of its kind on the Met Gala red carpet.



Lena Waithe wearing Carolina Herrera (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)



* Selena Gomez’s ensemble.

The pop star was also a worldwide Twitter trending topic as she walked the red carpet.



Selena Gomez wearing Coach (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)



* Kate Bosworth’s wedding-ish dress.

No, it’s not the exact same gown as when she got married, but it’s similar.



Kate Bosworth wearing Oscar de la Renta. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)



* Zendaya meets Joan of Arc.

Twitter really loved this look from the “Spider-Man” actress.



Zendaya wearing Versace. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)



* Tom Brady’s tuxedo.

Brady showed up alongside his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen. And according to our colleague Des Bieler, the NFL quarterback was “savagely mocked” for his outfit, which people compared to “a magician, a James Bond supervillain and Steven Seagal.”



Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen wearing Versace. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

More in Arts & Entertainment:

The Blake Shelton-Miranda Lambert saga sums up how social media has changed celebrity drama

‘This Is America’: Breaking down Childish Gambino’s powerful new music video

A woman had a seizure at Ken Jeong’s comedy show. The former doctor jumped offstage to save her.