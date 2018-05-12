

Well, that didn’t take long: NBC announced late Friday night that it has picked up cop comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” for a 13-episode sixth season, one day after Fox canceled the series and sparked a worldwide outcry from fans on social media.

As “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” trended worldwide on Twitter for hours after its cancellation, the producers were reportedly flooded with calls from other networks and streaming services. But this move makes sense, given that the show is produced by Universal Television, which shares a parent company with NBC.

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” said NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up.”

Co-creators Schur and Goor will continue as executive producers and the entire cast will be back, including Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

This will be Schur’s third series on the network, along with “The Good Place” and recently-ordered comedy “Abby’s”; he was also a co-creator on “Parks and Recreation” and executive producer of “The Office.”

After a roller coaster day of emotions, the producers and cast weighed in ecstatically on Friday night:

Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but....

NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!

Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world!



Nine-nine!!!!!!!!! — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 12, 2018

This happened because the fans of the show went berzerk. We can't thank you -- or @NBC -- enough. #Brooklyn99 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 12, 2018

#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018

SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON! — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 12, 2018

So happy to announce:

NBC IS PICKING UP BROOKLYN 99 for SEASON 6!!! — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018

