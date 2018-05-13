Everyone can use a little change of pace, a fact that “Saturday Night Live” knows well.

As if to prove this, the sketch show took itself to task for its second to last episode of the 43rd season.

Before host Amy Schumer sauntered on stage for her monologue, the show’s cast welcomed several guests as Saturday slipped into a very special Sunday: Mother’s Day.

A number of cast members brought their moms on to live television, only to find themselves berated for the number of Trump — and, in Pete Davidson’s case, penis — jokes the show generally traffics in.

Let’s go through them.

Aidy Bryant

The veteran cast member kicked things off by welcoming her mother, Georgeanne, to the stage.

“Normally we open this show with a political sketch, which can sometimes be divisive. But since tomorrow is Mother’s Day, we’re going to focus on the one thing we can all celebrate together: moms,” Bryant said, adding, “Mom, I’m so happy you’re here with me, and thank you for all the love and support.”

“Well, I’m so proud you’re on SNL,” Bryant’s mom responded, adding that she “can’t wait to rip it up at the after-party.”

Consider this duo the calm before the storm.

Kenan Thompson

“Everybody, this is my sweet little mommy, Ann,” Thompson said. “Mom, without your help I never would have made it to SNL.”

His mother took a shot at his many years on the show, before becoming the first mom to (jokingly) take aim at the show’s political satire.

“Kenan, I can’t imagine this show without you,” she said. “Like, I actually can’t remember when you weren’t on it.”

“Good one,” he said repeatedly. Trying to change the conversation, he asked if she likes the show.

“I do, except for all the political stuff,” she responded. “We get it!”

During the past two seasons, the sketch show has placed the Trump administration directly in its crosshairs. Just last week, it jam-packed its cold open with celebrities including Ben Stiller, Martin Short, Jimmy Fallon, Scarlett Johansson, Alec Baldwin and Stormy Daniels to skewer the administration’s ongoing legal issues.

Thompson’s mom wasn’t the only one who said she’s growing tired of it.

Mikey Day

Day, for example, appeared with his mom, Sylvia.

“Mom, did you ever think that I’d be on SNL someday?” he asked kindly.

“No,” came her dry reply.

“Remember I was in that production of ‘The Crucible’ in high school?” he reminded her.

“Right. You know, ‘The Crucible’ is a lot like the witch hunt against President Trump,” she squeaked out, before Day rushed her offstage.

Luke Null

Null, one of the newer staff members on the show, appeared with his mom, Cindy.

“Mom, I love you because you always give me the best advice,” he told her.

“Good. Here’s some more,” she responded. “Enough with the Trump jokes.”

“Mom, I don’t write those!”

“And why doesn’t SNL ever talk about Crooked Hillary,” she said, referencing Trump’s chosen moniker for Hillary Clinton.

“Mom, I’m so new here,” Null protested. “Don’t do this to me.”

Chris Redd

The camera cut to Redd and his mother.

“Yeah, Mom, also I’m new and black, so be cool,” he said nervously.

“I don’t understand why everyone focuses on Trump at all, when you should be focused on Jesus,” she immediately responded.

“Okay. Well, Jesus isn’t president, Mom,” Redd countered.

“And that’s the problem,” she said.

“Okay, come on!” Redd said, ushering her off-screen.

Kyle Mooney

Mooney then appeared with his mother, Linda, who didn’t waste time before telling him what she thinks of the show.

“I think all the political stuff gets ooooooold,” she said. “I like the sketches that everyone can laugh at.”

“You mean like my stuff?” replied Mooney, who is known for off-the-wall, surreal comedy, often filmed before the show.

“Oh, no. No. Your stuff is crazy. I mean like Kenan’s sketches,” she said.

Colin Jost

The harshest critique, however, showed up next: Kerry, the mother of Jost, a co-head writer along with Michael Che.

Jost confidently said to his mother, “You like the politics on the show, right?

“I think Alec Baldwin does a great Trump impression,” she said, before asking her son: “But why does it have to be so mean? Who writes that stuff?”

The answer, of course, is partially Jost.

“I don’t know. I guess it’s mostly Michael Che,” he stammered out.

Pete Davidson

Davidson closed things out with his mother, Amy.

Unlike many of his fellow cast members, Davidson has been publicly open about his parents over the years. His father was a New York City firefighter who died while responding to the 9/11 attacks. He has always presented his relationship with his mother as a particularly close bond, which added a bit of a punch to his genitalia joke on this particular holiday — as he guided the comedy away from politics.

“I’m so proud of you, Pete,” Amy said. “I just don’t like it when you do all the penis jokes.”

“Well, not tonight, Mom,” Davidson assured her, adding, “Because Mother’s Day is all about vaginas.”

