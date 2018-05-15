

The ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Click your heels: The popular ruby slippers will go back on view at the National Museum of American History on Oct. 19, 18 months after they were removed for research and conservation.

The artifacts from the 1939 MGM movie “The Wizard of Oz” will be a highlight of an interim display of American popular culture, museum officials said. The permanent cultural galleries, which are closed, will reopen in 2020.

“We wanted to return these to display earlier than that and to bring out other objects from the collection,” spokeswoman Laura Duff said.

Dorothy’s sequined slippers — one of several pairs worn by Judy Garland — went off view on April 23, 2017, for conservation and research. The project was supported by a Kickstarter campaign in 2016 that raised nearly $350,000 from more than 6,400 supporters.

The Smithsonian’s first Kickstarter in 2015 raised $719,779 to conserve and display Neil Armstrong’s Apollo spacesuit.

When the ruby slippers return this fall, they will be displayed in one of eight installations focused on American culture, including music, sports and entertainment.