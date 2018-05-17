

Kim Rhodes as Jody Mills and Katherine Ramdeen as Alex in “Supernatural.” CW has halted plans to give the two a spinoff, which was to be titled “Wayward Sisters.” (Dean Buscher/CW.)

One of the more surprising decisions CW made recently is passing on “Wayward Sisters,” a spinoff of “Supernatural,” the demon-fighting drama starring Jared Padelecki and Jensen Ackles that is still going strong after 12 seasons.

“Wayward Sisters” would have centered on women who battle monsters and were affected by supernatural tragedy in their own lives. The characters were introduced on a January episode of “Supernatural” (known as a backdoor pilot).

Although it got a positive reception from viewers, and is associated with CW’s flagship series, the network declined to order the show for next season.

[Harry Styles (yes, that Harry Styles) will executive-produce a sitcom on CBS this fall]

This resulted in social media campaigns and petitions from angry fans. Though on a conference call in New York Thursday morning to announce the network’s new fall schedule, CW President Mark Pedowitz did not sound like he regretted the decision.

“We did not feel creatively that the show is where we wanted it to be,” he said. Plus, the network also only has a finite amount of room on its schedule, and Pedowitz said they had more confidence in the new drama “Legacies,” a spinoff of “The Originals” and “The Vampire Diaries.”

Pedowitz added that executives were big fans of the actresses in “Wayward Sisters” and hope they can still guest-star on “Supernatural.” When one reporter asked if there’s any way for the series to still go forward, or if there’s potential for a different spinoff, he didn’t say no.

“That’s conversation after we all go back to Los Angeles with the showrunners,” he said, adding they can start to answer the question of “whether or not this particular spinoff is resurrectable, or is there another path to go?”

Another surprise from CW: The network announced it will now program Sunday nights, with a two-hour block. Anchoring the 8 p.m. spot will be the hit “Supergirl,” followed by the much-anticipated reboot of the mystical drama “Charmed,” developed by “Jane the Virgin” showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman.

Other new series include the aforementioned “Legacies,” about the next generation of supernatural beings in the “Vampire Daries” and “Originals” universe. And drama “All American,” inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, centers on a high school football player from Compton, Calif., who is recruited to play for a team in Beverly Hills.

FALL 2018 PRIME-TIME LINEUP ON CW

New shows are in bold. * means new time slot

MONDAY

8 p.m. “DC Legends of Tomorrow”

9 p.m. “Arrow” *

TUESDAY

8 p.m. “The Flash”

9 p.m. “Black Lightning”

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. “Riverdale” *

9 p.m. “All American”

THURSDAY

8 p.m. “Supernatural”

9 p.m. “Legacies”

FRIDAY

8 p.m. “Dynasty”

9 p.m. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” *

SUNDAY

8 p.m. “Supergirl” *

9 p.m. “Charmed”

