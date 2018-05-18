The day has almost arrived: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot Saturday in the royal-family-and-“Suits” mash-up we never knew we needed.

The couple will marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of family, friends and likely quite a few celebrities. Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune in:

[The making of Meghan Markle: What happens when a ‘confident mixed-race woman’ marries into the royal family]

When is the wedding?

The wedding ceremony will start at noon, London time. That means 7 a.m. Eastern. (All times after this are Eastern.)

When will the wedding be over?

Around 8 a.m. Afterward, Harry and Meghan go on a brief carriage ride around the castle to wave to the spectators.

Where can I watch online?

Most coverage will start quite early in preparation of guests arriving at the chapel. Sometimes arrivals are the best part, as you’ll get to scope out the fashion (okay, the hats) and finally see which stars are in attendance. Among the many online options (you may need a cable log-in for some):

The Washington Post will begin streaming live coverage at 4 a.m., with commentary from Hannah Jewell — you can find it on our home page and on our Youtube channel. After the wedding, The Post will have clips showing what you missed.

CBS begins coverage at 4 a.m.; you can live-stream it here. Same with BBC America; stream it here.

PBS offers a live stream on its website at 4:30 a.m.

CNN will live-stream everything on its homepage and apps starting at 5 a.m.

Where can I watch on TV?

Starting at 4 a.m.: BBC America, CBS

4:15 a.m.: PBS

4:30 a.m.: NBC

5 a.m.: ABC, CNN, E!, TLC, Fox News Channel

7 a.m.: CNN en Español will simulcast CNN’s coverage

Starting at 7:30 a.m.: “Broadcast legends” Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan (also known as Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon) will offer their special brand of commentary on HBO.

What if I accidentally sleep through it?

No judgment here. HLN will re-air the nuptials at 3 p.m. Saturday, as will CNN at 8 p.m.

Read more:

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Everything to know about the royal nuptials

Meghan Markle, Queen Charlotte and the wedding of Britain’s first mixed-race royal

Forget the sex scene in Lifetime’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ movie. This scene is far more interesting.