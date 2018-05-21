

Actor Jet Li, also known as Li Lianjie, attends the Ma Yun rural teachers awards ceremony in Sanya in south China’s Hainan province on Jan. 21. (Song fan/Imaginechina via AP Images)

A photo allegedly of martial artist Jet Li has alarmed fans and raised questions about the 55-year-old action star’s health. Long known for his youthful looks and acrobatic moves, in recent years Li has battled hyperthyroidism, a condition that can cause fatigue and weight loss and that has previously ignited rumors of Li’s declining health.

The South China Morning Post reported Saturday that fans were “praying for his health” after the emergence of the photo, which the SCMP said was taken at a temple in Tibet and has been widely shared. Others have speculated that the man they believe is Li looks older because of bad lighting or the angle.

Is that Jet Li? Alleged photos of actor in Tibet fuel speculation about his poor health https://t.co/8JEM0gtF0f pic.twitter.com/23OG2MN65f — The Straits Times (@STcom) May 20, 2018

Headlines have declared Li “unrecognizable,” pondering “is this the same Jet Li we all know.” In a video posted to Li’s official Instagram last December, the actor, head shaven and bespectacled, wished fans a happy new year.

On Monday Li’s manager Steven Chasman said that it was just a bad photo of someone who is 55 years old.

“He has hyperthyroidism that he’s been dealing with for almost 10 years. It’s nothing life-threatening and he’s dealing with it. I guess it’s sensationalism,” Chasman told the Washington Post, adding that he has spoken with Li’s assistant.

Diagnosed with an overactive thyroid in 2010, Li has previously spoken about his condition, saying in 2013 that he was uncertain if he could continue working but was determined to, according to the Associated Press.

“I’m in pain, but I’m not suffering. I’m happy,” he said, adding that he took medication.

The SCMP reported he has also spoken about leg and spinal problems from decades of stunts and injuries from his films.

Last year, the Beijing-born actor said during a dinner for his charity, One Foundation, that his illness kept returning, according to the SCMP.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, hyperthyroidism occurs when:

The thyroid gland makes more thyroid hormones than your body needs. The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland in the front of your neck. Thyroid hormones control the way the body uses energy, so they affect nearly every organ in your body, even the way your heart beats. If left untreated, hyperthyroidism can cause serious problems with the heart, bones, muscles, menstrual cycle, and fertility.

About one out of 100 people in the United States have hyperthyroidism, the agency says.

Li was a national wushu champion before becoming a martial arts actor, starring as martial arts folk hero Wong Fei-hung in the “Once Upon a Time in China” series and other Hong Kong martial arts movies before branching out to make American and European productions such as “Romeo Must Die,” “The Expendables” and “Kiss of the Dragon.” He would continue to work with Chinese directors, such as Zhang Yimou in “Hero.”

Speculation about Li’s health has bubbled up before. In 2016, he dispelled media speculation that his illness was worsening and that he needed a wheelchair, telling Singaporean journalists that “even my friends are concerned and are asking how I am,” according to the Straits Times.

“There is nothing to worry about my health,” he said, joking that, “I’m not sure which wheelchair company is putting out such news to sell more wheelchairs. Perhaps someone wants me to be a spokesman for their wheelchairs.”

I am a fan of Jet Li. He is battling a thyroid disorder according to @tmz. Get well soon #JetLi 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sGejcxjhUx — Dana White (@danawhite) May 21, 2018

The actor, who has not taken on many roles in the past three years, most recently appeared in a short film with Jack Ma, the founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group. He is also reportedly in talks to appear as the emperor of China in Disney’s live-action production of Mulan, which is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters in 2020.

In 2013, Li, cognizant of the larger-than-life image he has cultivated through his many movie roles, said that in fighting the illness he was “just a regular guy.”

“I’m not Wong Fei-hung, I’m not Huo Yuanjia. I’m not a hero,” he said. “I’m just like you.”

