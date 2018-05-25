

“Hamilton” opens at the Kennedy Center on June 12. (Joan Marcus)

The “Hamilton” ticket frenzy that exploded in Washington in late March ended with only a few premium seats at $625 each left for the taking.

What a difference two months makes.

Thousands of tickets — many sold to brokers or others who bought more than the four-seat maximum — are again available for the Kennedy Center’s 14-week run of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster hip-hop musical about Alexander Hamilton. Tickets for the opening-night performance June 12 right through to closing Sept. 10 can be purchased for prices starting at $199.

Browsing the Kennedy Center’s website on Thursday, there were 95 tickets available for the Sunday matinee on June 24; 83 for Saturday evening July 7; and 164 for Thursday evening Sept. 7.

The surplus is a surprise after the frenzy of the single-ticket sale March 26, when fans snaked around the Kennedy Center’s white marble walls and online and phone queues lasted 12 hours. The public sale was calm compared with the February members-only offering, which generated criticism for its limited ticket supply.

Kennedy Center spokesman Brendan Padgett declined to comment on the availability of tickets, and tour spokesman John Gilmour did not return messages seeking comment. A box office representative, however, said the tickets were put back on sale because the original purchases exceeded the mandated four-ticket-per-household maximum. “Of course people bought more than they were supposed to,” the box office employee said. “They were canceled.”

Buyers were told in March that their tickets would be mailed in 30 to 45 days as the arts center processed requests. Some tickets to the later dates in the run still have not been delivered, a box office representative confirmed.

There are two other ways to get in on the action. The arts center will sell 40 tickets at $10 each to every performance. Details for buying these “Ham4Ham” tickets will be released soon.

Those with deep pockets can book seats for the July 25 performance, a Wednesday evening show that the Kennedy Center has set aside as a fundraiser that includes entry to a post-show party with “Hamilton” cast members.

Tickets for the “Raise Your Glass” fundraiser run from $750 to $3,000 — between five and seven times their face value — and include an exclusive after-party with dessert, open bar and dancing in the Grand Foyer, according to the Kennedy Center. There also will be a special guest DJ.

The four-ticket limit per household does not apply to this performance.

Padgett said the fundraiser would support Kennedy Center programs, including the Millennium Stage, Turnaround Arts, the center’s internship program and its Citizen Artist Fellowship.

“Like most arts organizations, the Kennedy Center’s arts and education programs encompass a wide swath of Center activities that rely on both earned and contributed income,” he wrote in an email.