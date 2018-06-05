Kate Spade was found and pronounced dead in her Park Avenue apartment on Tuesday, the New York Police Department confirmed. The fashion designer was 55.

Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that it was an apparent suicide and that housekeeping staff found Spade hanging in the apartment at around 10:20 a.m. She left a note and her husband was at the scene, police confirmed to The Washington Post.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing and had no further comment. A representative for Spade said she did not have a statement at this time.

Spade became synonymous with the popular fashion brand that bore her name. Together with soon-to-be-husband Andy, Spade founded the Kate Spade label in 1993 as a collection of handbags and accessories. It eventually became known for its bold color palette and functional products, including stationery, beauty products and eyewear.

The first Kate Spade shop in New York opened in 1996. Three years later, the couple sold Kate Spade to Neiman Marcus, which then sold it to Liz Claiborne in 2007. Both founders eventually left the brand, which is now a part of Tapestry, Inc. There are more than 140 Kate Spade retail and outlet stores in the United States and more than 175 internationally.

Born Katherine Brosnahan in Kansas City, Mo., Spade studied journalism at Arizona State University and landed a job at Conde Nast in New York City. She started as an assistant at the fashion publishing giant, where she eventually worked her way up to senior fashion editor at Mademoiselle, dealing with accessories for fashion shoots.

At the time, “bags were too complicated,” Spade later recalled to NPR. “And I really loved very simple kind of architectural shapes. And I would wear these very simple shapes, none of which were famous designers. I mean, there were no names. If someone were to say, whose is that? I’d say, I don’t know, I bought it at a vintage store or it’s a straw bag I got in Mexico.

“They were all very square and simple,” Spade said. “And I thought, gosh, I mean, why can’t we find something just clean and simple and modern?”

She would soon quit her magazine job to join with Andy Spade in co-founding the fashion label, which combined both of their names. (She was still Kate Brosnahan at the time.)

In 2016, after she left her brand, Spade changed her name to Kate Valentine Spade and launched a luxury handbag and footwear brand called Frances Valentine. She told Women’s Wear Daily that year, “Frances is a longtime family name on my dad’s side. My grandfather, father, brother and my daughter’s name is Frances. And then Valentine was my mom’s dad’s middle name because he was born on Valentine’s Day.”

Spade is survived by her husband and daughter.

This post will continue to be updated.

Read more:

The artist formerly known as Kate Spade is back — with a new line of sophisticated shoes