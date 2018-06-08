Anthony Bourdain, the chef who became a world-traveling storyteller, has died at age 61, according to CNN.

He died in France while working on an episode of his CNN show, “Parts Unknown.” Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room by a close friend, chef Eric Ripert, on Friday morning, CNN said. The cause of his death was suicide.

In a statement, the network said:

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain was best known for his travel shows, in which he told the stories of people and cultures around the world through the food they ate. “Parts Unknown” was the latest in that series. Since premiering in 2013, the program has won 5 Emmy awards, and a Peabody.

While in office, former President Obama dined with Bourdain in Hanoi in 2016 for an episode of the program. They sat on plastic stools in a family-run restaurant, eating bun cha, a dish special to Hanoi.

1 of 12 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dies at 61 View Photos The Emmy-winning television host of ?Parts Unknown? was found unresponsive in his France hotel room, CNN said. Caption The Emmy-winning television host of ?Parts Unknown? was found unresponsive in his France hotel room, CNN said. Lynne Sladky Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Bourdain’s suicide comes days after designer Kate Spade’s, prompting mental health and suicide prevention organizations to urge individuals to reach out.

“We’re saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Anthony Bourdain,” the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline posted on social media. “Please know you are never alone, no matter how dark or lonely things may seem. If you’re struggling, reach out: call 1-800-273-TALK (8255). We’re here for you, 24/7/365.”

“It’s also important to know warning signs and risk factors for suicide, that way you can better support others,” reads a tweet from the National Alliance on Mental Health. Those warning signs include making threats or comments about killing oneself, social withdrawal and increased alcohol and drug use.

As news of Bourdain’s death spread on Friday morning, those who knew him and his work reacted with shock and sadness:

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

Tony always made fun of me because I had a hard time calling him Tony — he’s Anthony Bourdain, the whole name. His death is an inexpressible tragedy. — your friend Helen (@hels) June 8, 2018

One of the greatest joys of my last year at the White House was helping make this moment happen. @bourdain was the real deal. Deeply saddened that he’s gone. https://t.co/WYu00BJLID — Liz Allen (@LizMarieAllen) June 8, 2018

I knew Bourdain a bit. Late ‘90s, after Noise Funk on B’way, I used to hang at Sullivan’s where he was chef. Would run into him later from time to time - on a plane, at some joint somewhere. But I knew him better as a rally cry for living in the world! Paris? Sacre bleu. To life! — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 8, 2018

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

I...don’t...believe it. I don’t and I won’t. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) June 8, 2018

Heartbroken to hear about Tony Bourdain’s death. Unbearable for his family and girlfriend. Am going off twitter for a while — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) June 8, 2018

Bourdain's exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I'll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 8, 2018

In recent months, Bourdain had emerged as an effective ally for the #MeToo movement, as his girlfriend Asia Argento came forward to accuse disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of rape. He acknowledged that he had contributed to the restaurant industry’s “meathead culture” and promoted the stories of Argento and other women.

Rose McGowan, who has also accused Weinstein of rape, posted a series of tweets mourning Bourdain’s death on Friday morning. “You were so loved, the world is not better without you,” she wrote in one.

My heart is broken for my sweet friend @AsiaArgento. ... Anthony Bourdain💔 — om (@oliviamunn) June 8, 2018

Witches: please prepare the strongest protection spell you have for our sister Asia Argento today. Please lift her up with all the love and light your conjuring is capable of casting. #AnthonyBourdain — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 8, 2018

Bourdain was already a cultural phenomenon before moving to CNN. “Parts Unknown” was preceded by “No Reservations,” on the Travel Channel. But it was Bourdain’s writing that first cemented his place as a storyteller.

His 1999 New Yorker article, “Don’t Eat Before Reading This,” brought readers into the New York kitchens where Bourdain worked for years. A year later, the article became the best-selling book “Kitchen Confidential.”

In 2002, as Bourdain became an international celebrity, he explained in a live Washington Post chat what it was like to move from “chef” to “celebrity chef.

“No one’s more confused by the celebrity chef thing than chefs. The idea that chefs are sex symbols would be hilarious to anyone who’s ever dated one or been married to one,” Bourdain wrote. “We smell of smoked salmon and garlic, we have beef fat under our fingernails, we stay out late, drink too much, are never home and when we are home are comotose [sic], distracted and unpleasant. Is that sexy?”

Bourdain also became a vocal advocate for Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian, who was imprisoned by Iranian officials for 544 days. Rezaian’s forthcoming memoir was acquired by Bourdain, who had an imprint with Ecco, a division of HarperCollins.

The CNN host interviewed Rezaian and his wife, journalist Yeganeh Salehi, in Iran for a 2014 “Parts Unknown” episode. Weeks later, the couple was arrested.

“This wonderful couple is a danger to no one,” Bourdain wrote in a Post column at the time. “They are nobody’s enemy. They are without blame or malice.”

Anthony Bourdain was a force of such incredible goodness in ⁦@YeganehSalehi and my life since the moment we met him. I’m so so sad. pic.twitter.com/RfobKs6S1s — Jason Rezaian (@jrezaian) June 8, 2018

Although Bourdain was a celebrity chef, he was also known for drawing out and telling the stories of other people.

“What I do is not complicated,” Bourdain told the New York Times in 2005. “Any stranger who shows an honest curiosity about what the locals think is the best food is going to be welcomed. When you eat their food and you seem happy, people sitting around a table open up and interesting things happen.”

Elahe Izadi contributed to this report. It has been updated.