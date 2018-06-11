

Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the Tony Awards with some choice words about the president. (Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

The hits and misses from last night’s Tony Awards telecast included winningly diplomatic co-hosting from Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, political acceptance speeches, a late moment with Bruuuuuce and Robert De Niro in vintage foul-mouth form. Here’s a look at what worked and what didn’t.

The hits:

“The Band’s Visit” cleans up

Surely the most laid-back juggernaut ever, “The Band’s Visit” won 10 awards and beat out rivals “Mean Girls,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Frozen.” (“Mean Girls” and “Frozen” did not receive any trophies.) Despite its strong showing, the best score award won by composer David Yazbek should have been part of the main telecast. (It was one of the offscreen awards that was tersely summarized upon return from commercial.)

[Tony Awards 2018: ‘The Band’s Visit’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ rule the show]

Scandal of the night

Robert De Niro upstaged Bruce Springsteen — whom De Niro was on hand to introduce — with a profane and immediately bleeped anti-Trump phrase that drew sustained roars and a standing ovation from the crowd, and had TV watchers hitting social media to learn exactly what had tripped off De Niro’s lips. (It was a phrase not fit for a family newspaper — or prime time on CBS.)

Shortly afterward, the evening’s pleasingly smooth and genial co-hosts, Bareilles and Groban, came out dressed as characters from each other’s shows: Groban was in last year’s “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812,” and Bareilles wrote the current hit “Waitress.” “After De Niro,” Groban joked, “CBS told us to do something drastic.”



Marjory Stoneman Douglas drama students perform. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Most moving moment

The appearance of the drama students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., stole the night. They more than ably sang “Seasons of Love” from “Rent,” but their mere appearance, somberly backlit on the stage, was riveting.

Bruuuuuce!

Springsteen performed a poetic riff on Freehold, N.J., while playing solo piano, before launching into “My Hometown,” but the real standout moment was his craggy face throughout the telecast. Each time the camera cut to the black-suited rocker watching the show with wife Patti Scialfa in the audience, his expressionless mug looked like it had just been chipped off Mount Rushmore.



Ari’el Stachel accepts the award for featured actor in a musical for “The Band’s Visit.” (Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

Standout speeches

Ari’el Stachel, accepting for his supporting award as one of the Egyptian musicians stranded in an Israeli desert town in “The Band’s Visit,” began by acknowledging his parents.

“I have avoided so many events with them because for so many years of my life. I pretended I was not a Middle Eastern person,” Stachel said. “And after 9/11 it was very, very difficult for me. And so I concealed, and so I missed so many special events with them. And they’re looking at me right now, and I can’t believe it.”

To cheers, Stachel thanked the producers “for telling a small story about Arabs and Israelis getting along at a time when we need that more than ever. I am part of a cast of actors who never believed that they’d be able to portray their own races. And we are doing that. And not only that, we’re getting messages from kids all over the Middle East thanking us and telling us how transformative our representation is for them . . . I want any kid who’s watching to know that your biggest obstacle may turn into your purpose.”

[Tony Awards 2018: Full list of winners]

Glenda Jackson, who spent most of the past two decades as a British member of Parliament, took a similar line as she won best actress in a play for the revival of Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women.” Jackson pointedly thanked the United States: “There are people in this audience, in this country, in this city, from every other country in the world, and you, as always, are welcoming, and kind and generous. And America has never needed that more. But then America is always great.”

And Andrew Garfield, who won the first Tony of the evening for his leading role in the revival of Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America,” concluded his speech with a note of support for the LGBTQ community: “Let’s just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked.”

The misses:



Jack Thorne, center, was cut off very quickly once he started to make a speech after “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two” won best play. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Plays run out of time

The disdain for plays is always a problem at Tonys time, with musicals — not plays — being Broadway’s big moneymakers. Still, it was painful to see “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” writer Jack Thorne cut off by the orchestra after relatively brief remarks from two of the show’s producers. Thorne stepped to the microphone, but the meanest band in showbiz overpowered him with “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman.”

Embarrassing singalongs

John Tiffany, accepting his best director award for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two,” coyly concluded: “It’s my boyfriend’s birthday today.” And yes, he turned Radio City into the Olive Garden: Tiffany asked everyone to sing “Happy Birthday” as the camera caught his boyfriend’s mortified face.

John Tiffany forcing the audience to sing “Happy Birthday” to his boyfriend. God I aspire to one day make a man that uncomfortable. #TonyAwards — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) June 11, 2018

The save:

It takes a village to produce shows on Broadway, so it frequently seemed like the entire desert village portrayed in “The Band’s Visit” was filing up to bask in victory. But Tony Kushner, among the seemingly 3,000 responsible parties trundling to the stage to accept as “Angels in America” won best play revival, still managed to have a standout moment despite a crowd of people behind him. “What kind of homosexual would I be,” Kushner concluded his speech, “if I didn’t say it’s June 10: Happy birthday, Judy Garland!”