

Anthony Bourdain walks around the Hyde Park neighborhood in London on June 26, 2016. (David Scott Holloway/CNN)

Since Anthony Bourdain’s death last week at the age of 61, fans of the man who influenced America’s palate and approach to travel have been turning to the vault of television programming that he left behind.

Old episodes of his CNN series, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” were scheduled to come off Netflix on June 16, prompting a bit of an Internet outcry. But the streaming provider announced Tuesday that it had come to an “agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come.”

Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come. — Netflix US (@netflix) June 12, 2018

Eight of the 11 seasons can be streamed on Netflix. (Episodes of his CNN show, as well as its Travel Channel predecessor “No Reservations,” can be purchased on Amazon.com and iTunes, and people with DirecTV can access certain episodes).

Bourdain’s first TV series, “A Cook’s Tour,” premiered on the Food Network in 2002 and lasted two seasons, but his breakout TV success came with “No Reservations,” which produced new episodes from 2005 to 2012. The Travel Channel also announced on Tuesday that it would air “No Reservations” at 10 and 11 p.m. every Tuesday until July 3.

Tonight, we look back at the incredible travels of Anthony Bourdain. A man who showed us beautiful, gritty, complicated and delicious places in every corner of the world. pic.twitter.com/fHcgV8Mpz2 — Travel Channel (@travelchannel) June 12, 2018

In 2013, Bourdain made the jump to CNN with “Parts Unknown.” He had been in France working on the series when he was found dead by suicide.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” CNN said in a statement confirming the TV host’s death. “His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

In the days since his death became headline news, impromptu memorials have popped up at places associated with the celebrity chef, including at the now-shuttered Brasserie Les Halles in New York City. Bourdain served as the restaurant’s executive chef and wrote about his time there in “Kitchen Confidential,” his breakout memoir.

Stopped by Les Halles in NY, where people are paying their respects to Anthony Bourdain. pic.twitter.com/KC7FuClHgE — DJ Judd (@juddzeez) June 8, 2018



People visit a pop-up memorial at Les Halles on Friday in Manhattan. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

