Drake never responded to Pusha T, but he’s clearly got a message for “Degrassi” fans: He hasn’t forgotten us.

The actor-turned-rapper staged an epic “Degrassi: The Next Generation” reunion in the music video for his latest single, “I’m Upset.” It brings together a bevy of his former co-stars from the Canadian teen drama, in which Drake starred under his given name, Aubrey Graham.

The video opens with Drake waking up next to a lover midcourt at the Air Canada Centre and then quickly realizing it’s the night of his high school reunion. Is it Drake or his “Degrassi” character Jimmy Brooks? It doesn’t matter.

Drake reunites with his on-screen best friend Spinner (Shane Kippel) while trying on sleek suits. Then, after some flexing outside the Degrassi Community School, we go inside to see Emma (Miriam McDonald) helping BFF Manny (Cassie Steele) — who infamously pushed back against the “Degrassi” dress code — adjust her top. Ephraim Ellis, whose character Rick shot Drake’s character in a legendary episode, runs through the halls to get away from an angry group of Drake’s associates.

Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith), who memorably filmed the fictional movie “Jay and Silent Bob Go Canadian, Eh!” at Degrassi during the show’s fourth season, are also on hand, helping the school’s longtime principal Archie “Snake” Simpson (Stefan Brogren) relax in his office. If you’re familiar with Smith’s View Askew universe, you can probably guess how.

The video also features cameos from: Stacey Farber (Ellie), Paula Brancati (Jane), Adamo Ruggiero (Marco), Lauren Collins (Paige), Jake Epstein (Craig), Christina Schmidt (Terri), Andrea Lewis (Hazel), Melissa McIntyre (Ashley), Linlyn Lue (Ms. Kwan), Jake Goldsbie (Toby), Marc Donato (Derek), Dalmar Abuzeid (Danny), A.J. Saudin (Connor), Sarah Barrable-Tishauer (Liberty) and Nina Dobrev (Mia).

Everyone parties so hard they have to call the fire department. Sounds like the “Degrassi” we know and love.

