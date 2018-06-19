

From left, Winston Duke, Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan accept the best movie prize for “Black Panther” at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

The MTV Movie & TV Awards aired Monday, but the telecast could have easily been called the “Black Panther” Awards — the blockbuster superhero film won four trophies, and its stars made some of the most memorable speeches of the night.

“It’s incredible when the stereotype used to be people of color couldn’t bring y’all out to the theater and be able to make these types of films,” Michael B. Jordan said as he accepted the prize for best movie. “So the fact that we’re able to do this on this scale, this movie and this project means the world to us.”

“Thank you all for not just investing in not just a beautiful story, but investing in a continued conversation for what this industry and what this culture can achieve, and what we all can aspire to be,” said his co-star, Winston Duke.

[‘Black Panther’ just crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office]

If you missed it, here are six other notable moments from the two-hour show:

1) Tiffany Haddish as the host.

We lost count of the number of people and movies that the “Girls Trip” breakout star parodied, but the list included “Black Panther,” Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle and Cardi B. Haddish performed her own version of “Bodak Yellow,” dressed as Cardi when she revealed her pregnancy during “Saturday Night Live” this spring.

“Is that you, Michael B. Jordan? You’re so sexy, you could probably look a girl in her eyes and get her pregnant, right there on eyesight. Look into my eyes, Michael!” Haddish yelled as Jordan cracked up in the audience. Suddenly, a fake baby bump popped out of Haddish’s dress. “Y’all just witnessed the first immaculate conception and pregnancy reveal all at the same time!”

Tiffany Haddish Recreates Cardi B’s SNL Baby Bump Performance at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards!! pic.twitter.com/R1a4ypwfhT — Cardi Gang (@WeAreCardiB) June 19, 2018



Host Tiffany Haddish, dressed as Meghan Markle, speaks at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

2) Michael B. Jordan’s “Roseanne” joke.

Jordan won best villain playing the vengeance-seeking Killmonger in “Black Panther,” and his acceptance speech included quite the topical joke.

“I’m shocked that I won this award for best villain,” he said. “I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag.”

There was a noticeable “ohhh” from the crowd, as the camera eagerly panned for scandalized expressions.



Jordan accepts the best villain award. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

3) Millie Bobby Brown addressed bullies.

As usual, the “Stranger Things” kids were adorable. The hit Netflix sci-fi drama also won four awards, the most of any TV series, including best show; most frightened performance for Noah Schnapp; best musical moment, for when Mike and Eleven danced to “Every Breath You Take”; and best performance in a show, which went to Millie Bobby Brown.

Brown, the 14-year-old actress who plays Eleven, wasn’t in attendance — she recently suffered a knee injury and is recuperating at home. But she sent in a pre-recorded speech, where she not-so-subtly addressed reports that she quit Twitter after memes circulated that falsely depicted her as being homophobic.

“Since I know there are many young people watching this, and even for the adults, too, they could probably use the reminder that I was taught: If you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say it,” Brown said. “There should be no space in this world for bullying. And I’m not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you. If you need a reminder of how worthy you are, and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram.” She winked at the camera.



Finn Wolfhard, from left, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink accept the award for best show for “Stranger Things.” (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

“Landing the role of Eleven in @Stranger_Things has changed my life.” Congratulations to Millie Bobby Brown for winning Best Performance in a Show ❤️| Tune into the #MTVAwards right now on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/dRODnOPKDz — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 19, 2018

4) James Shaw Jr. got a moment in the the spotlight.

Chadwick Boseman won two prizes for “Black Panther”: best performance in a movie and best hero. While accepting the latter, he had a surprise guest join him.

“Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life,” Boseman said. “So I just want to acknowledge someone that is here today: James Shaw Jr. If you don’t know James Shaw Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tenn., at a Waffle House. He saved lives.”

Shaw, who looked quite surprised at the shout-out, walked up onstage. The actor handed Shaw his golden popcorn trophy. “This is going to live at your house,” Boseman said.

[James Shaw Jr. on why he rushed the Waffle House shooter: ‘He was going to have to work to kill me’]



Chadwick Boseman, left, gives his best hero award to James Shaw Jr., who is credited with saving lives during a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tenn. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

5) Chris Pratt’s acceptance speech.

Pratt, of “Parks and Recreation,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” fame, was well-prepared for his Generation Award speech. He presented the “Nine Rules from Chris Pratt,” which ranged from the silly (“When giving a dog medicine, put the medicine in a little piece of hamburger”) to the serious (“If you’re strong, be a protector, and if you’re smart, be a humble influencer. Strength and intelligence can be weapons, and do not wield them against the weak, that makes you a bully.”) Multiple rules had a religious angle, and he encouraged his fans to “Learn to pray. It’s easy and it’s so good for your soul.”



Chris Pratt accepts the generation award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

6) Lena Waithe’s award.

The “Master of None” star and “The Chi” creator became the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing last year, and earned the MTV Trailblazer Award. However, she spent most of her time onstage giving credit to other trailblazers, mostly from the 1990 documentary “Paris is Burning.” Waithe also wore a shirt with the image of Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress in 1968.



Lena Waithe accepts the Trailblazer Award, as presenter Common cheers her on. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Winners and nominees:

BEST MOVIE

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther” – winner

“Girls Trip”

“IT”

“Wonder Woman”

BEST SHOW

“13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Grown-ish” (Freeform)

“Riverdale” (CW)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) – winner

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman “Black Panther” – winner

Timothée Chalamet “Call Me by Your Name”

Ansel Elgort “Baby Driver”

Daisy Ridley “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Saoirse Ronan “Lady Bird”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Millie Bobby Brown “Stranger Things” (Netflix) – winner

Darren Criss “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Katherine Langford “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

Issa Rae “Insecure” (HBO)

Maisie Williams “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

SCENE STEALER

Tiffany Haddish “Girls Trip”

Dacre Montgomery “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Madelaine Petsch “Riverdale” (CW) – winner

Taika Waititi “Thor: Ragnarok”

Letitia Wright “Black Panther”

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Talitha Bateman “Annabelle: Creation”

Emily Blunt “A Quiet Place”

Sophia Lillis “IT”

Cristin Milioti “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Noah Schnapp “Stranger Things” (Netflix) – winner

BEST HERO

Chadwick Boseman “Black Panther” – winner

Emilia Clarke “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Gal Gadot “Wonder Woman”

Grant Gustin “The Flash” (CW)

Daisy Ridley “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

BEST KISS

Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni “Jane the Virgin” (CW)

Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale “Love Simon” – winner

Olivia Cooke and Tye Sheridan “Ready Player One”

KJ Apa and Camila Mendes “Riverdale” (CW)

Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Jack Black “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Tiffany Haddish “Girls Trip” – winner

Dan Levy “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Kate McKinnon “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Amy Schumer “I Feel Pretty”

BEST REALITY SERIES/FRANCHISE

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (E!) – winner

“Love & Hip Hop” (VH1)

“The Real Housewives” (Bravo)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Logo)

“Vanderpump Rules” (Bravo)

BEST VILLAIN

Josh Brolin “Avengers: Infinity War”

Adam Driver “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Michael B. Jordan “Black Panther” – winner

Aubrey Plaza “Legion” (FX)

Bill Skarsgard “IT”

BEST FIGHT

Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter) in “Atomic Blonde”

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight) in “Avengers: Infinity War”

Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku) in “Black Panther”

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor) in “Thor: Ragnarok”

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German soldiers in “Wonder Woman” – winner

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM

Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright in “Black Panther”

Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Chosen Jacobs in “IT” – winner

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki and Lena Waithe in “Ready Player One”

Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink in “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story”

“Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated”

“Gaga: Five Foot Two” – winner

Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”

“The Defiant Ones”

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Stranger Things” (Netflix): Mike and Eleven dance to “Every Breath You Take” – winner

“Black-ish” (ABC): Cast performs “Freedom”

“Call Me by Your Name”: Elio crying through the end credits

“Girls Trip”: The dance battle

“Love, Simon”: The “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” dream sequence

“Riverdale” (CW): Cast performs “A Night We’ll Never Forget”

“The Greatest Showman”: Phillip and Anne sing “Rewrite the Stars”

“This Is Us” (NBC): Kate sings “Landslide”