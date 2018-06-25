

President Donald Trump, left, seized on an interview director David Lynch gave the Guardian, in which he said Trump could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history. (Combination images by Saul Loeb and Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump boasted Monday of the support of a pop-culture figure, this time the reclusive art-house director David Lynch.

The director, whose works include the television show “Twin Peaks” and films “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive,” has long cultivated the image of the Hollywood enigma, a chain-smoking transcendental mediation buff whose esoteric works can be as elusive as the interviews he occasionally gives.

Because of that, he may seem like an unlikely candidate to be mentioned at a Trump rally in a high school gym in South Carolina.

But Lynch gave a discursive interview to the British newspaper The Guardian on Saturday — part of a media blitz to mark the release of a memoir, if you could call it that — in which the subject of politics and Donald Trump came up over the course of a morning chatting with a reporter at a studio in one of the three adjacent homes Lynch owns in the Hollywood Hills.

Lynch said Trump had the potential to be “one of the greatest presidents in history,” a statement which was quickly picked up and turned into a story on the right-wing website Breitbart.

[In South Carolina rally, Trump targets Sanford, McCain and TV comedians]

So there Trump was mentioning the director’s name on stage in West Columbia, S.C. on Monday night, after an earlier retweet of the story.

“This is a Hollywood guy,” Trump said. “The reason I do this is, you know, you don’t hear this. And plenty of ’em voted for me.”

“Director David Lynch: Trump Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents” https://t.co/AcgnIZNh6e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

He went on to read portions of the article off a sheet of paper, including Lynch’s quote about him, and Breitbart’s assertion that Lynch “now appears to believe that Trump may have been the right choice.”

To some observers, Lynch’s comments might have been harder to parse, like just about everything the director puts his hands on.

“He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way,” Lynch told the newspaper. “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.”

[David Lynch writes a memoir — but reveals only more mysteries]

He told the Guardian that he supported Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary and likely voted on the Libertarian ticket in the general election. And the Guardian noted that “While Trump may not be doing a good job himself, Lynch thinks, he is opening up a space where other outsiders might.” The newspaper did not provide any quotes to back up the statement.

Though Trump has routinely maligned Hollywood figures who have spoken out against him or his policies, he has rushed to embrace the few that have come toward him with open arms. He congratulated comedian Roseanne Barr, a vocal supporter, when her show was brought back to ABC, then attacked the network after it fired her for a racist tweet. He praised the rapper Kanye West after West made supportive remarks about him.

Lynch’s remark drew some condemnation and confusion.

“Someone at the next press briefing has to ask what the president’s three favorite David Lynch films are,” New York Times writer Dave Itzkoff wrote on Twitter.

