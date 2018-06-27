

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson arrives at the Weinstein Netflix after-party at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards. (Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters)

Terry Crews says he’s a survivor of sexual assault, and 50 Cent has decided to voice some controversial opinions about that.

Crews, a former NFL player turned actor, has been outspoken about the #MeToo movement, publicly sharing his own story about Hollywood turning a blind eye to assault. On Tuesday, he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee alongside activist Amanda Nguyen.

With Crews back in the news, 50 Cent (born Curtis James Jackson III) posted a meme Tuesday on Instagram mocking him. The post showed an image of a shirtless Crews superimposed with the words, “I got raped. My wife just watched,” next to another photo of Crews holding a rose in his mouth that said “Gym time.”

“LOL,” the rapper captioned the image, along with asking what “is going on out here man. Terry: I froze in fear . . . they would have had to take me to jail.”

[Cause Celeb: Actor Terry Crews testifies about sexual assault before Congress]

The post has since been removed, but screen shots made the rounds on social media. On Wednesday afternoon, the rapper doubled-down with another message that basically told people to stop being so sensitive, and that he wasn’t going to talk to the press. (He also added his signature sign-off, “get the strap.”)

This is me recovering from having my sense of humor removed this morning. People are so sensitive, my doctor said l will be fine in six weeks, but my publicist said if you see any journalist play DEAD. 😒get the strap pic.twitter.com/yOTngui8ra — 50cent (@50cent) June 27, 2018

The initial post attracted swift condemnation, including from Crews’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-star, Chelsea Peretti.

“Rape, harassment & assault are often approached as ‘womans issues’ where boys and men are sidelined as silent victims,” she posted on Twitter. “That [Terry Crews] is speaking out about this culture is a good thing and supporters need to be louder than those who chose to ridicule him for speaking his truth.”

TMZ managed to get Crews to respond on camera to the rapper’s post. “I love 50 Cent, I listen to his music while I’m working out,” Crews said. When pressed further, he responded that “I prove that size doesn’t matter when it comes to sexual assault.”



Terry Crews poses for a portrait on Jan. 21. (Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

Crews has said that he was with his wife at a party in 2016 when he was groped by a Hollywood agent. The actor filed a criminal complaint against Adam Venit, but Los Angeles prosecutors said it fell outside the statute of limitations. (Venit has denied the allegations made by Crews, according to legal documents obtained by People.)

[Actor Terry Crews says he was groped by a ‘high level Hollywood executive’]

Crews currently has a civil suit against Venit, and according to the actor, he was booted from the upcoming “Expendables 4″ after refusing to drop the matter.

Anyone who’s recently paid attention to 50 Cent shouldn’t be all that surprised by his comments. The rapper, who rose to fame with the 2003 album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” has also become known for bitcoin braggadocio and bankruptcy, Vitaminwater investments and saying awful things that he has to apologize for later.

In 2016, 50 Cent filmed himself verbally harassing a janitor in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The video of the rapper lobbing obscenities at the airport worker, following him and accusing him of being on drugs, went viral.

[Rapper 50 Cent publicly mocks autistic teen, then apologizes after outraged reaction]

Parents of the custodian, a recent high school graduate named Andrew Farrell, spoke out publicly, telling local news outlets that Farrell had autism and social anxiety disorder.

“Why would you attack my kid like that?” his mother, Amanda Kramer, told Cincinnati.com. “It doesn’t say much about his character when he has to attack a kid he doesn’t even know.”

Backlash ensued, and the family demanded an apology; 50 Cent removed the video and made a donation to Autism Speaks.

“While the incident at the airport resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding, please accept my sincere apologies for offending you,” the rapper said in a statement. “It was certainly not my intent to insult you and I wish you and your family well.”

But just four years prior, 50 Cent made comments involving autism that also led to him apologizing. His 2012 Twitter argument with a fan ended with the rapper writing, “just saw your picture fool you look autistic.” He continued: “I don’t want no special ed kids on my time line, follow somebody else.”

Activists quickly took note and asked the rapper to remove the tweets. He eventually apologized:

I realize my autism comments were insensitive, however it was not my intention to offend anyone and for this I apologize. — 50cent (@50cent) July 8, 2012

In 2015, 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy shortly after getting sued for $7 million in damages for posting online a sex tape of a rival’s ex-girlfriend. He eventually was ordered to pay $5 million.

Then in bankruptcy court, he had to explain photos of him with piles of cash, including one showing stacks of money arranged to spell out the word “broke.”

“Just because I am photographed in or next to a certain vehicle, wearing an article of clothing, holding a product, sitting next to what appears to be large sums of money or modeling expensive pieces of jewelry does not meant that I own everything in those photos,” he wrote in a court filing, the New York Times reported.

He added: “Since the explosion of social media, I have maintained a strong social media presence that is consistent with the public persona of ’50 Cent.’”

Apparently in 2018, maintaining that public persona includes mocking Crews.