

Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York on May 25. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post/AP)

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein faces additional counts of sexual assault that could carry a potential life sentence if he is convicted, prosecutors announced Monday.

A Manhattan grand jury voted to charge Weinstein with two counts of predatory assault, which carry a minimum 10-year sentence, and an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, stemming from what prosecutors said was a forcible sexual act against a woman in 2006.

The new charges are in addition to three other counts Weinstein was charged with in May that stemmed from encounters with a woman in 2004 and another woman in 2013.

“A Manhattan grand jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s penal law,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a statement. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward.”

In all, Weinstein faces six charges, including rape in the first and third degrees.

The Weinstein investigation is ongoing, Vance said. “If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice,” he said.

Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on a woman in July 2006, according to the new indictment. And, according to a criminal complaint, a New York City detective said that in 2004 Weinstein forced a woman to engage in oral sex with him, and in 2013, Weinstein kept a woman in a room against her will, “engaged in sexual intercourse” by force and that she “clearly expressed her lack of consent.”

Weinstein pleaded not guilty last month to the previous charges and was released on $1 million bail. His attorney, Ben Brafman, has said Weinstein plans to “vigorously defend against these unsupported allegations that he strongly denies.”

Since Pulitzer Prize-winning reports from the New York Times and the New Yorker detailed accusations against Weinstein by several women, scores more have come forward with similar tales of intimidation, harassment and assault.

The accusations against Weinstein, a once-powerful figure in Hollywood, ended his career and sparked a broader reckoning across industries.

Several men in the entertainment and media industries have since been publicly accused of a range of sexual misconduct and retreated from the public eye. Few have faced criminal prosecution. Bill Cosby, convicted on three counts of sexual assault, stands as a notable exception.