Watching Fourth of July fireworks from your couch this year? Not a bad idea, given the crowds and oppressive humidity. Here are all your options for where to tune in, with televised specials — with singers and performers — taking place in Washington, New York and Boston:
“A Capitol Fourth”
When: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Washington
How to watch: PBS; PBS’s website; YouTube; or Facebook Live.
Host: John Stamos of “Full House” fame
Performers: Jimmy Buffett with the Broadway cast of “Escape to Margaritaville”; the Beach Boys; the Temptations; a cappella group Pentatonix; gospel legend CeCe Winans; soprano Renée Fleming; and breakout country singers Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina.
Extras: “Voice” finalist Kyla Jade sings the national anthem; Broadway star Chita Rivera introduces a tribute to composer Leonard Bernstein, complete with a “West Side Story” composition performed by violinist Joshua Bell; and Jack Everly conducts the National Symphony Orchestra.
“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular”
When: 8 to 10 p.m. (an hour-long encore airs directly after)
Where: New York
How to watch: NBC
Hosts: Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Matt Iseman from “American Ninja Warrior”
Performers: Country stars Blake Shelton and Keith Urban; pop stars Kelly Clarkson and Ricky Martin; and pop-rock band American Authors.
Extras: Broadway star Brandon Victor Dixon sings “America the Beautiful” with the Harlem Gospel Choir; the fireworks are accompanied by the West Point Band and Glee Club; and Clarkson sings a special rendition of “God Bless America.”
“Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular”
When: 8 to 11 p.m.
Where: Boston
How to watch: Bloomberg TV, or Dish Channel 203; DirecTV Channel 353; and RCN Channels 325 and 672. Watch online at Bloomberg TV’s website or the Boston Globe. Find more tune-in info here.
Hosts: Bloomberg TV anchors Alix Steel and Carol Massar
Performers: Rachel Platten, Rhiannon Giddens and the Indigo Girls; EGOT legend Rita Moreno; and Broadway actress Natalie Cortez.
Extras: As usual, the Boston Pops will perform during the fireworks.
“Fourth of July at the White House”
When: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Washington
How to watch: Hallmark Channel
Performers: Country singer Sara Evans; “American Idol” finalists Jax and Jonny Brenns; pianist Lola Astanova.
Extras: The U.S. Marine Band, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters and the U.S. Air Force Band’s Max Impact.
