Watching Fourth of July fireworks from your couch this year? Not a bad idea, given the crowds and oppressive humidity. Here are all your options for where to tune in, with televised specials — with singers and performers — taking place in Washington, New York and Boston:

“A Capitol Fourth”

When: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Washington

How to watch: PBS; PBS’s website; YouTube; or Facebook Live.

Host: John Stamos of “Full House” fame

Performers: Jimmy Buffett with the Broadway cast of “Escape to Margaritaville”; the Beach Boys; the Temptations; a cappella group Pentatonix; gospel legend CeCe Winans; soprano Renée Fleming; and breakout country singers Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina.

Extras: “Voice” finalist Kyla Jade sings the national anthem; Broadway star Chita Rivera introduces a tribute to composer Leonard Bernstein, complete with a “West Side Story” composition performed by violinist Joshua Bell; and Jack Everly conducts the National Symphony Orchestra.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular”

When: 8 to 10 p.m. (an hour-long encore airs directly after)

Where: New York

How to watch: NBC

Hosts: Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Matt Iseman from “American Ninja Warrior”

Performers: Country stars Blake Shelton and Keith Urban; pop stars Kelly Clarkson and Ricky Martin; and pop-rock band American Authors.

Extras: Broadway star Brandon Victor Dixon sings “America the Beautiful” with the Harlem Gospel Choir; the fireworks are accompanied by the West Point Band and Glee Club; and Clarkson sings a special rendition of “God Bless America.”

“Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular”

When: 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Boston

How to watch: Bloomberg TV, or Dish Channel 203; DirecTV Channel 353; and RCN Channels 325 and 672. Watch online at Bloomberg TV’s website or the Boston Globe. Find more tune-in info here.

Hosts: Bloomberg TV anchors Alix Steel and Carol Massar

Performers: Rachel Platten, Rhiannon Giddens and the Indigo Girls; EGOT legend Rita Moreno; and Broadway actress Natalie Cortez.

Extras: As usual, the Boston Pops will perform during the fireworks.

“Fourth of July at the White House”

When: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Washington

How to watch: Hallmark Channel

Performers: Country singer Sara Evans; “American Idol” finalists Jax and Jonny Brenns; pianist Lola Astanova.

Extras: The U.S. Marine Band, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters and the U.S. Air Force Band’s Max Impact.

