

Chris Brown. (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

Singer Chris Brown was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday night, according to Tampa authorities.

Brown, who was booked at 11 p.m. on a charge of felony battery, was released less than an hour later after posting a $2,000 bond, according to a press release. The arrest was related to a warrant from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and stemmed from an April 2017 incident in which Brown allegedly attacked a photographer at a Tampa nightclub.

The arrest is the latest in a string of legal troubles for the 29-year-old entertainer. He pleaded guilty to a felony charge in 2009 for violently attacking his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, ahead of the 2009 Grammys. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault for punching a fan who attempted to take a picture with him outside the W Hotel in Washington. In 2016, Brown was arrested after an hours-long police standoff when a woman claimed the singer threatened her with a gun.

In the 2017 incident, police allege that Brown punched a photographer who had been hired to take photos at Tampa’s Aja Channelside nightclub.

Brown, who is on his Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour, had a scheduled concert stop in West Palm Beach on Thursday night. The Associated Press reports that Brown was arrested just minutes after performing. He is scheduled to perform in Tampa on Friday night.

“Show tomorrow!!!!” announced a photo posted to the singer’s Instagram account early Friday morning.

