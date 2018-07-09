A Walt Disney World employee was killed Monday after an accident near one of the Disney-owned hotels surrounding the Florida theme park, authorities said.

At 9:18 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call just outside the Pop Century Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., according to Orange County sheriff’s spokeswoman Ingrid Tejada-Monforte.

There, deputies found a man in his late 30s “unconscious and not responsive,” Tejada-Monforte said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Reedy Creek Fire Department.

The sheriff’s office did not release details beyond labeling the incident an “industrial accident” and saying an investigation was ongoing.

Disney officials confirmed the death in a statement Monday.

“All of us at Walt Disney World Resort are deeply saddened today by the loss of one of our Cast Members,” George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort, said in a statement. “Our thoughts and concerns are with his family, friends, and fellow co-workers. This is a tragic accident, and we are providing resources and care for those impacted and working closely with the proper authorities to understand how this happened.”

Walt Disney World representatives did not immediately respond to questions about what the employee did for Disney and what he was doing at the time of the fatal incident.

Disney describes the Pop Century Resort as a “value resort” that “salutes the timeless fashions, catchphrases, toys and dances that captivated the world through the decades.”

Read more:

Disney knew its property had alligators. It caught hundreds before a boy was killed.

At least 1 dead after Florida casino shuttle boat is consumed by flames

A YouTuber warned Disney World resort patrons about an active shooter as a prank, police say