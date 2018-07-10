

Colin Hovde, producing artistic director of Theater Alliance. (Rachael Shane)

Theater Alliance, the small Anacostia-based troupe that has scored big lately at the Helen Hayes Awards, will be looking for a new artistic director to replace Colin Hovde, who has been on the job for seven years. Hovde says the company, which produces roughly four shows a year on a budget of $400,000, is in good shape. He is simply ready to hand it off.

“We’ve won best production four times in four years,” Hovde, 38, says of shows that have triumphed in play and musical categories. “Why would I leave? That’s exactly why I would leave. I’d like to step aside so someone else can take this space and run with it.”

Hovde says the board is beginning a search that is likely to focus locally, given the company’s increasing ties with community organizations. Theater Alliance moved to the District’s Anacostia area when Adele Robey’s H Street Playhouse shut down several years ago. In 2013, Robey — one of Theater Alliance’s founders in 1993, when the outfit was a community theater — opened the Anacostia Playhouse, a flexible 120-to-150-seat black-box space, with Theater Alliance as a resident troupe.

Under Hovde, the company has become known for contemporary work and exacting performance. In the 2016-2017 season, the company staged its version of “Mnemonic” by the noted British troupe Complicite and the immersive “Still Life With Rocket” earned Mollye Maxner a Hayes Award for directing. In 2015, the first year the Hayes Awards split into two tracks roughly based on production budget, Theater Alliance won top small-production honors for outstanding musical (“Black Nativity“) and outstanding play (“The Wonderful World of Dissocia“). Last fall, the company’s production of “Occupied Territories” was presented at off-Broadway’s 59E59 Theaters.

Hovde’s announced exit marks the third major transition for small local troupes this year. Silver Spring’s budget-strapped Forum Theatre recently announced it would fold, while Fairfax’s Hub Theatre survived the departure of founding artistic director Helen R. Murray (who took a job running a Colorado arts organization) as Matt Bassett took over. Theater Alliance aims to name a replacement this fall, in time to transition with Hovde, and in time for the successor to choose the 2019-2020 season.