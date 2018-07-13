Journalists waiting for a major announcement by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein Friday suddenly quieted, straining to hear a voice among them.

“What I’m about to tell you is off the record,” said NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams, not realizing that the Department of Justice video stream was live. So minutes before Rosenstein could announce the news, Williams told the world the still-embargoed information: special counsel Robert S. Mueller III had filed new indictments charging 12 Russian intelligence officials with conspiring to hack the 2016 Democratic National Convention computers.

A news embargo is a source’s request to refrain from publishing information until a certain time.

[Mueller probe indicts 12 Russians for hacking Democrats in 2016]

Social media was immediately abuzz.

“Pete Williams on hotmic: 12 Russian hackers indicted for DNC hack,” tweeted Justin Miller, national editor of The Daily Beast.

Pete Williams is a national treasure — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) July 13, 2018

There's something extremely fitting about DoJ trying to do a livestream and we all just end up watching Pete Williams' standup. — Sam Baker (@sam_baker) July 13, 2018

“Oh,” Williams said. “I can’t talk more about it until Rosenstein comes out.”

Soon thereafter, a DOJ spokesman addressed the journalists and lifted the already-dead embargo.

By then, though, the secret was out.

