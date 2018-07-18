The jokes basically wrote themselves after President Trump asserted Tuesday he had mistakenly used the word “would” instead of “wouldn’t” during widely-criticized remarks about whether Russia sought to interfere with the U.S. presidential election.

On Twitter, Richard Marx offered that he too misspoke — in his romantic 1989 ballad “Right Here Waiting.”

I misspoke. I meant to say I “wouldn’t” be right here waiting for you. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 18, 2018

Others have issued corrections that drastically alter important pop culture moments. Darth Vader meant to say he is not Luke’s father. The Proclaimers wouldn’t walk 500 miles (or 500 more, for that matter). Meat Loaf wouldn’t do anything for love. And so on.

Today’s playlist (correcting yesterday’s playlist):



I Wouldn’t Die 4 U—Prince



(I Wouldn’t Walk) 500 Miles—The Proclaimers



I Wouldn’t Do Anything For Love—Meat Loaf — Steve Rushin (@SteveRushin) July 17, 2018

BREAKING : David Lee Roth clarifies : I WAS talking about love. — Jarno Bijma (@jbijma) July 18, 2018

FLASH: Rhett Butler releases statement:

"I actually went out and reviewed a clip of an answer that I gave and I realise that there is a need for some clarification. I said the word DON'T instead of DO. The sentence should've been 'Frankly, my dear, I do give a damn.'



I misspoke pic.twitter.com/BdzwHlT8s0 — Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) July 18, 2018

And, as noted by The Wrap, “Simpsons” fans couldn’t resist referencing the scene where Smithers tells Mr. Burns that a booing audience isn’t booing his film, but rather “saying boo-urns.”

Tuesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” took a more instructional approach, tapping “Sesame Street’s” Grover to explain the difference between would and wouldn’t in a scathing segment.

“I’m Donald Trump, and when I’m in America, I say ‘I don’t see any reason why Russia wouldn’t interfere in the election,’ ” Grover said. “Then I go all the way to Russia. I say, ‘I don’t see any reason Russia would interfere in the election.’ ”

The Muppet character became exasperated after making the figurative trip to Russia (and having to deal with the corresponding changes between would and wouldn’t). “When I’m with Putin, I say would because I am a coward,” he yelled.

At a news conference Monday in Helsinki, during his summit with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin, Trump appeared to deny U.S. intelligence findings that Russia interfered with the 2016 U.S. presidential election: “My people came to me, [Director of National Intelligence] Dan Coats came to me and some others, they said they think it’s Russia,” Trump said. “I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

On Tuesday, he told reporters, “The sentence should have been, ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.’ Sort of a double negative.”

