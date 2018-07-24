

Demi Lovato at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Several celebrities, including recent collaborators, publicly offered support for Demi Lovato amid reports that the pop singer had been hospitalized after an apparent overdose.

Singer Kehlani, who opened for Lovato on her recent tour, tweeted that she was “sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love.”

Clean Bandit, who released a song in May featuring Lovato, also tweeted.

We love you Demi @ddlovato . All our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Clean Bandit (@cleanbandit) July 24, 2018

“I love [Demi Lovato] so much,” tweeted Ellen DeGeneres, who has had Lovato on her show many times. “It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 11:22 a.m. to a medical emergency call in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in Hollywood Hills, a department spokeswoman said. That is the block where Lovato’s home is located.

Emergency workers transported a 25-year-old to a hospital, the fire department spokeswoman said. Citing protocol, she declined to identify the patient.

Lovato’s representatives did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s inquiries.

TMZ, citing an unnamed law enforcement source, reported that Lovato had been hospitalized after a heroin overdose. The NBC affiliate in Los Angeles reported that she had been transported to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a suspected overdose, citing “sources familiar with the incident.” And People reported that a source “close to the singer” said Lovato was in stable condition and disputed that her hospitalization was heroin-related.

The pop singer has been open about her struggles with addiction, as well as her bipolar-disorder diagnosis, becoming a mental-health advocate.

In March, Lovato tweeted that she had been sober for six years. But last month, she released a song called “Sober,” in which she sang, “I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

Following the TMZ report, several celebrities, including many fellow musicians, tweeted their urgent well-wishes.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018

Praying for Demi Lovato 🙏🏼♥️

Very sad to hear this news... — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 24, 2018

damn man. really praying for her health, recovery & stability. she's a good person. heartbreaking to hear. — T'Questlove (@questlove) July 24, 2018

@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018

praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018

My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 24, 2018

Kehlani also tweeted that “addiction isn’t one of those things you can put yourself in the shoes of. you had to have fought the fight yourself or had it rip your family apart your entire life . . . even then, the latter is still not the same thing. this isn’t the time for the picking apart or making light of.”

