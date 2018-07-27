

Among the experiments at the Capital Fringe Festival, you always hope to find performances with style. As the multivenue event enters its final weekend in Southwest Washington, Celia Wren checks out the steampunk aesthetic of “Gilded” and dancer Sara Herrera’s solo monologue “A View From My Backyard.”

Gilded

Gossip reporters must be having a field day in the steampunk-fantasy kingdom that is the setting for Harlot Productions’ “Gilded.” This offbeat, mannered dance-theater piece follows two monarchs whose adulterous shenanigans risk sending their nation into decline.

Conceived, directed and choreographed by Kristen Brooks Sandler, the dialogue-free “Gilded” introduces us to the moody Queen (Courtney Liu), who’s all too aware that her husband, the King (Vincent Kempski), is canoodling with a Rook (Morgana Mauney). During and after a court ball, attended by courtier Pawns and a dashing Knight (Neville Braithwaite), potboiler intrigue plays out, watched — and maybe controlled — by an enigmatic, occasionally banjo-strumming Narrator (Colin Scott Cahill).

The nuances of the narrative aren’t as clear onstage as they are in the playbill’s synopsis, and the ending lacks satisfying closure. But Sandler’s balletic jazz dance choreography does conjure a world of flirtation, ritual and power play. The performers execute the moves competently, from the frequent lifts to the Pawns’ crooked-limb poses, which suggest manipulated puppets. The music consists almost entirely of public-domain numbers, including “A Bird in a Gilded Cage” and George M. Cohan’s “That Haunting Melody,” with the Narrator doing the singing. (Guy Mannick is associate director/choreographer. Anessa Marie devised the musical arrangements and contributed original composition.)

Yamil DeJesus’s steampunk costumes — lots of corsets, vests and fishnet stockings — and the lurid, often asymmetrical makeup, designed by Chloe Fox, add fever-dream atmospherics, which contrast oddly with the Westminster Church space. (Shelby Loera came up with the scenic design, dominated by reconfigurable ladders.) Sound problems at the reviewed performance made it hard to hear the song lyrics. When the lyrics to the vintage tunes register adequately, they might add a deepening and tempering quality to “Gilded’s” gaudy fanciful sheen.

65 minutes. Saturday at Westminster Church, 400 I St SW.

— Celia Wren

A View From My Backyard

The strawberry Mentos, decanted from their original packaging, lie cradled in a dish, just within the entrance to the Blind Whino “Turquoise” space. Laid out to catch the theatergoer’s eye and tempt some snacking, the candy dish evokes a decorous Victorian parlor. But that’s the last touch of formality you get in “A View From My Backyard,” Sara Herrera’s sweet but very wispy solo show. This show-and-tell–style monologue, which features a smidgen of dance, feels less like a performance than a quiet communication between friends.

As train whistles sound in the show’s opening sequence, Herrera enters in a summery dress, her arms full of cardboard boxes. She proceeds to open one box at a time, pulling out odds and ends that prompt her — or, perhaps, the character she’s playing — to recount upbeat memories. Doodles and a handmade greeting card decorated with a picture of Bart Simpson elicit allusions to family members. A white sequined dress triggers a recollection of a long-ago quinceañera—an event that fleetingly lives again, complete with a rendition of the Electric Slide, with the audience invited to join in. The strawberry Mentos and train whistles also spur gentle flashbacks.

Herrera radiates an endearing air of candor and gratitude, and her words, together with the mementos arranged on the floor, suffuse the stage in poignancy. Her seemingly impromptu dance steps — with reaching arm gestures, at the end of the piece — register as stirringly heartfelt. Still, one wishes that the work had a little more substance, or at least a tonal contrast or two — something to widen the perspective of this “View.”

30 minutes. Through Saturday at Blind Whino, 700 Delaware Ave. SW

— Celia Wren

All tickets $17, plus a one-time $7 purchase of a Fringe Festival button. 866-811-4111 or capitalfringe.org.

