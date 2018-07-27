

From left, actors Ronny Cox, Maisy Stella, Lennon Stella, Charles Esten and Clare Bowen in the final scene of “Nashville.” (CMT)

I was extremely stoic throughout the entire series finale of “Nashville” on Thursday night, no matter how hard the show tried to make me cry. The Juliette-Avery reunion. Will finally finding happiness. The return of Rayna, a.k.a. Connie Britton, even just in a flashback.

Then Deacon stood on stage with his guitar at the Ryman Auditorium in the final scene. He invited his estranged father to join him. And I thought to myself, “If he plays ‘A Life That’s Good,’ I’m going to lose it.”

Reader, I lost it.

After Deacon sang the opening lines (“Sitting here tonight, by the fire light, it reminds me I already have more than I should”), all the characters walked out. Maddie, Daphne, Juliette, Avery, Gunnar, Scarlett, Will . . . and Rayna! More characters from the past. Then the whole crew showed up, along with the creators and executive producers. They sang the chorus together:

“Two arms around me, Heaven to ground me, and a family that always calls me home/Four wheels to get there, enough love to share, and a sweet, sweet, sweet song/At the end of the day, Lord I pray, I have a life that’s good.”

For those who can’t remember throughout the tangle of plot twists over the past six years on the ABC turned CMT drama, “A Life That’s Good” essentially became the theme song — the “heart of the show,” as some cast members call it. The series was chock full of original tunes written by incredibly talented Nashville songwriters, but “A Life That’s Good” (by Ashley Monroe and Sarah Siskind) always stood out.

[10 crazy ‘Nashville’ facts you forget until you re-watch the whole show again]

Viewers first heard the song early in Season 2, after teenage Maddie was stunned by the news that her biological father was actually Deacon, Rayna’s ex and true soul mate. She became obsessed with listening to Deacon’s old music and discovered “A Life That’s Good.” Rayna eventually admitted that Deacon wrote it about her — he saw her playing at the Bluebird Cafe one night and scribbled the lyrics down on a napkin. At the end of the episode, Rayna overheard Maddie playing the song with her sister, Daphne. Obviously, she started to cry.

The song cropped up repeatedly throughout the series, such as when Maddie and Deacon performed it together when they were starting to bond over guitar lessons. Then there was the time the family sang it at Rayna’s bedside as she lay in the hospital, dying after a car accident. Eventually, the song became synonymous with “get ready to start openly weeping.”

“It does what great songs do,” Charles Esten, who plays Deacon, told me last year. “It says something very, very true and very important in a simple, clean and beautiful way.”

We were on the set of “Nashville,” sitting in a startlingly accurate replica of the Bluebird Cafe, the legendary venue where so many important scenes took place on the show. I asked Esten about “A Life That’s Good” and told him I always appreciated the title: I had never really thought about it before, but “a life that’s good” is actually different from “a good life.” Esten agreed.

“One thing I love about it, in terms of our show, is that everybody on our show is reaching for the brass ring and trying to make it big. If you ask Deacon, Rayna, Juliette, Gunnar, Scarlett, Will, they all have a different thing: What do they want? What is success? What is the good life?” Esten said. “Each one of us along the way, we think that stuff matters — but what we find is these other things that really matter.”

In other words, a hit album won’t save them — but their loved ones sure will. As the song says, “I don’t need fame, no one to know my name” and “Sometimes I’m hard on me, when dreams don’t come easy/I wanna look back and say I did all that I could.”

“It’s kind of funny in a show about ambition and drive, in the end, we find out it’s not the fame that you get from the music,” Esten said. “It’s the connection you get from the music.”

Throughout the years, the song has become a fan favorite as well, and the cast closes with it on their show-sponsored concert tours. So the group singalong in the finale, no matter how sappy, made absolute sense. At the end of the song, series creator Callie Khouri officially closed the episode with a shout-out to the city. Given how much the series has impacted real-life Nashville, leading to a massive tourist influx that even officials weren’t expecting, it was the perfect ending.

“I want to thank the city of Nashville, the beautiful people of Nashville, this incredible cast and crew, the family that we’ve made,” Khouri said, as she embraced Britton. “And may we all have a life that’s good.”

