The Teen Choice Awards may have a panda mascot named “Choicey” who runs around and ambushes people with surfboard trophies (really), but plenty of stars take it very seriously.

Here are some of the highlights from Sunday night’s ceremony on Fox, hosted by Nick Cannon and Vine star Lele Pons:

[South Korean boy band BTS makes history: First K-pop group to top U.S. Billboard 200 chart]

1) The BTS win.

After a hard-fought battle with several fandoms, from Directioners to Swifties, the BTS Army won the coveted “choice fandom” prize. Although BTS — the hugely popular K-pop boy band — wasn’t in attendance, the hosts interviewed some fans onstage. It went something like this:

Cannon: “How do you feel about BTS?”

Fan: “OH MY GOD!!”

Pons: “What does BTS mean for you?”

Fan: “AMAZING — (inaudible screaming)!!”

And so on.



Lele Pons and Nick Cannon with the BTS fandom for the choice fandom award. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

2) Zac Efron’s unexpectedly emotional speech.

The former “High School Musical” star has gone on quite a journey since his Disney Channel days, and it’s been awhile since he had a big hit. That changed this past winter with “The Greatest Showman,” which earned a ton of money and fans, if not critical acclaim.

When Efron accepted the award for drama movie actor, he seemed genuinely emotional. First, he thanked co-star Hugh Jackman. “I couldn’t ask for a cooler, more amazing person to work with,” Efron gushed. “He’s my best dramatic actor. And a hero and a mentor and a good friend.”

Then he gave a shout-out to another co-star, Zendaya: “Look what we did. We rewrote the stars,” he said, a corny yet adorable shout out to their duet in the movie. “Thank you for being such an amazing person — so beautiful, so talented, so courageous. Just a through and through amazing, brilliant person.”



Zac Efron accepts the award for choice drama movie actor for “The Greatest Showman.” (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

3) The “choice hottie” category.

“Choice hottie” feels like an odd category in our newly-woke era about body image, but the Teen Choice Awards will not let tradition die. Although when Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony received the award, you could tell she didn’t exactly know how to react.

“Thank you for thinking I’m hot and giving me that award, that’s really cool!” she told the crowd, and then switched tactics: “I know that you chose it for my brain. I know that that’s why you did it. I know.”

Meanwhile, male winner Cole Sprouse of “Riverdale” had this to say:

It’s been a long time coming. I’ve worked since I was in diapers, studied hard, went to university, and I may have almost broken a couple times but I finally did it. I am: choice male hottie. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) August 13, 2018



Lauren Jauregui, left, and Olivia Holt present the award for choice drama TV show. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

4) Khalid’s medley.

Musical performances included Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Foster the People and Lauv — but Khalid (choice breakout artist and R&B/hip-hop song for “Love Lies”) brought down the house with a medley. As he went from “Young Dumb & Broke” to “OTW” to “American Teen,” he slowly made his way from the stage to the crowd, a brave place to be in the midst of a sea of screaming teens.



Khalid starts his medley onstage. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

5) A tribute to “Love, Simon.”

Pop star Troye Sivan offered a tribute to teenagers worldwide, saying 2018 has been the year that “teens are at the forefront of change.”

“Their drive and eloquence has been unlike anything we have ever seen before,” Sivan said, as pictures of young protesters and school shooting survivors appeared on a screen behind him. “Teens truly are giving voices back to those who had been silenced and giving hope to those who had been dismissed. Above all else, teens have reminded us that despite our differences, we all share common experiences too.”

The speech segued into a celebration of “Love, Simon,” the groundbreaking rom-com about a closeted high school student. “One film this year embodied all of those universal emotions,” said Sivan, who wrote a song for the movie’s soundtrack. “It made us feel understood and celebrated the most important thing there is: self-acceptance.”

After the cast arrived to receive the award for comedy movie, star Nick Robinson said, “This is a story we hope will help some people.”



Troye Sivan (L) presents the choice comedy movie for “Love, Simon” to actor Nick Robinson. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

6) Anna Kendrick tried to start a feud with Ryan Reynolds.

Anna Kendrick was technically in attendance for the comedy movie actress award for “Pitch Perfect 3,” but she was way more excited when she heard the announcer say she also won “choice Twit,” a prize for Twitter personality.

“Did I just hear that I won choice Twitter?” she said excitedly, noting that Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani and Ryan Reynolds were also in the category. She threw some shade at Reynolds: “In your face, Ryan! I beat you! Stay in your lane!”



Anna Kendrick at the Teen Choice Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

7) A boy band singalong.

This brief collaboration between presenters In Real Life and CNCO, who won the Latin artist award, was just delightful:

Complete list of televised awards

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Hugh Jackman – “The Greatest Showman”

Jacob Tremblay – “Wonder”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “Murder on the Orient Express”

Patrick Schwarzenegger – “Midnight Sun”

Timothée Chalamet – “Lady Bird”

Zac Efron – “The Greatest Showman” (winner)

Choice Female Hottie

Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner

Lauren Jauregui (winner)

Olivia Holt

Selena Gomez

Yara Shahidi

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

“All Night” – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui (winner)

“Friends” – Marshmello & Anne–Marie

“One Kiss” – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

“Perfect” – Topic & Ally Brooke

“Solo” – Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Choice Summer TV Star

Aisha Dee – “The Bold Type”

Aubrey Joseph – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Katie Stevens – “The Bold Type”

Meghann Fahy – “The Bold Type”

Olivia Holt – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” (winner)

Xolo Maridueña – “Cobra Kai”

Choice Drama TV Show

“Empire”

“Famous in Love”

“Riverdale” (winner)

“Star”

“The Fosters”

“This is Us”

Choice Breakout Artist

Bazzi

Khalid (winner)

Lauv

Logic

Marshmello

SZA

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (winner)

Emilia Clarke – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Melissa McCarthy – “Life of the Party”

Sandra Bullock – “Ocean’s 8”

Shailene Woodley – “Adrift”

Zazie Beetz – “Deadpool 2”

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Alden Ehrenreich – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (winner)

Donald Glover – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Julian Dennison – “Deadpool 2”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool 2”

Sam Claflin – “Adrift”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Amy Schumer – “I Feel Pretty”

Anna Faris – “Overboard”

Anna Kendrick – “Pitch Perfect 3” (winner)

Hailee Steinfeld – “Pitch Perfect 3”

Karen Gillan – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Rebel Wilson – “Pitch Perfect 3”

Choice Twit

Anna Kendrick (winner)

Chrissy Teigen

Kumail Nanjiani

Mark Hamill

Mindy Kaling

Ryan Reynolds

Choice Comedy Movie

“Daddy’s Home 2”

“I Feel Pretty”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

“Love, Simon” (winner)

“Overboard”

“Pitch Perfect 3”

Choice Breakout Movie Star

Keala Settle – “The Greatest Showman”

Kelly Marie Tran – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”

Nick Robinson – “Love, Simon” (winner)

Olivia Cooke – “Ready Player One”

Sophia Lillis – “It”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Eliza Taylor – “The 100”

Emeraude Toubia – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Katherine McNamara – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Lana Parrilla – “Once Upon a Time”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things” (winner)

Rose McIver – “iZombie”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

“iZombie”

“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments” (winner)

“Stranger Things”

“Supernatural”

“The 100”

“The Originals”

Choice Country Song

“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood

“Heaven” – Kane Brown

“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line (winner)

“Mercy” – Brett Young

“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan

Choice Breakout TV Show

“9-1-1”

“Anne with an E”

“Black Lightning”

“On My Block” (winner)

“Siren”

“The Resident”

Choice Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Dylan O’Brien – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Henry Cavill – “Justice League”

John Boyega – “Pacific Rim: Uprising”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Infinity War” (winner)

Tom Holland – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman – “Black Panther”

Chris Hemsworth – “Thor: Ragnarok” (winner)

Dwayne Johnson – “Rampage”

Mark Ruffalo – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Ryan Gosling – “Blade Runner 2049”

Tye Sheridan – “Ready Player One”

Choice Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Louis Tomlinson (winner)

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Choice Latin Artist

Becky G

CNCO (winner)

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Choice Fandom

#BLINKS

#BTSArmy (winner)

#CNCOwners

#Directioners

#Harmonizers

#Swifties