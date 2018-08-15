

Aretha Franklin performs at the Kennedy Center for a musical tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. in January 2009. (Susan Biddle)

The musical world found itself in mourning this week as Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, was placed in hospice care. Though Franklin is still alive, tributes are already pouring out in preparation for her death.

[Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is gravely ill, according to multiple reports]

In an unusual move, a tribute concert produced by Live Nation and spearheaded by Sony Music Chief Creative Officer Clive Davis, who signed Franklin to Arista Records in 1980, has already been announced. The event, reportedly titled “Clive Davis Presents: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin,” is scheduled to be at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 14.

Its lineup has not yet been announced, but it seems likely it will include soul and R&B singers covering classic Franklin tunes like “Respect,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “Rock Steady.”

Several celebrities have visited the 76-year-old Franklin at her Detroit home, including singer Stevie Wonder and Franklin’s ex-husband, actor Glynn Turman.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z paused their Detroit concert on Monday after the show’s opening song “Holy Grail” to pay a small tribute to Franklin.

“This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin,” Beyoncé said. “We love and thank you.”

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled, who opened the show, performed a singalong version of “Respect” with the crowd.

Actress and singer Mandy Moore praised Franklin as having “the most incredible legacy” while speaking to the Associated Press.

“Who is not a fan? I don’t think there is anyone that Aretha Franklin’s music has not touched or influenced in one way or another,” Moore said. “She’s the best of the best.”

Social media, meanwhile, were alight with affection, thoughts and prayers for the singer — led by former president Bill Clinton. The singer performed at his first inauguration in 1993.

“Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years. We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you,” Clinton tweeted.

“Adding my prayer to the galaxy of prayers for Aretha today,” tweeted “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Others, including Mariah Carey, Sheryl Crow, Chance the Rapper, Missy Elliott and more, joined in.

Love and prayers for Aretha Franklin. The most soulful angelic voice that ever was. You are the queen and we love you. ❤️ — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 14, 2018

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music...❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

My thoughts, my heart and my prayers are with Aretha Franklin, the greatest singer of all time, and all of her loved ones right now. ❤ — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 14, 2018

Before we go to sleep, let’s offer a thought or a prayer, for @ArethaFranklin. Truly one of the most magnificent voices and artists to grace us. Ever. — Wayne Brady (@WayneBrady) August 14, 2018

Praying for Aretha!!!!!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 13, 2018