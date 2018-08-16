The world grew dark as soul lost its Queen.
Aretha Franklin, the legendary soul singer responsible for iconic tunes like “Respect,” died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She spent the past few days in hospice care at her Detroit home, where she was visited by the likes of Rev. Jesse Jackson, singer Stevie Wonder and Franklin’s ex-husband, actor Glynn Turman.
“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins knew no bounds,” Franklin’s family said in a statement.
Though such “appropriate words” may not exist, many took to social media in an attempt to find them. Tributes to the singer began pouring out from celebrity and layperson alike as the world heard to the sad news.
Many praised her for breaking barriers as a woman of color climbing the ranks of the entertainment industry in the 1960s.
Some were quick to point out that Queen of Soul died 41 years to the day after the King of Rock-and-Roll, Elvis Presley.
President Trump tweeted, “The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!”
The outpouring continued Thursday as figures such as Hillary Clinton, musician Carole King and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, simply tweeted about how much she meant to them.
“Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend,” Clinton tweeted.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame paid tribute with a note on its website: “The first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Aretha Franklin was an artist of passion, sophistication and command, whose recordings remain anthems that defined soul music. Long live the Queen.”
The Recording Academy offered similar words: “Aretha Franklin was an incomparable artist who came to be recognized as one of the most profound voices in music. . . . Her distinctive sound, unforgettable recordings, and giving spirit will continue to be celebrated worldwide. Aretha will be dearly missed, and our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”
Even the Merriam-Webster dictionary’s Twitter account honored the singer, by tweeting out the definition of the word “respect” along with a heart emoji.
Thoughts and prayers for the singer began pouring in earlier this week when news of her hospice care broke. They came from such names as former president Bill Clinton, whom Franklin sang for during his first inauguration in 1993.
“Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years. We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you,” Clinton tweeted.
Mariah Carey, Sheryl Crow, Chance the Rapper, Missy Elliott and more soon joined in.
A tribute concert to the late singer was already in the works before her passing. The event, produced by Live Nation and spearheaded by Sony Music Chief Creative Officer Clive Davis, who signed Franklin to Arista Records in 1980, is reportedly titled “Clive Davis Presents: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin,” and is scheduled to be at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 14.
