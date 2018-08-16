

Aretha Franklin performs at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in February 2012. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The world grew dark as soul lost its Queen.

Aretha Franklin, the legendary soul singer responsible for iconic tunes like “Respect,” died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She spent the past few days in hospice care at her Detroit home, where she was visited by the likes of Rev. Jesse Jackson, singer Stevie Wonder and Franklin’s ex-husband, actor Glynn Turman.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins knew no bounds,” Franklin’s family said in a statement.

Though such “appropriate words” may not exist, many took to social media in an attempt to find them. Tributes to the singer began pouring out from celebrity and layperson alike as the world heard to the sad news.

Many praised her for breaking barriers as a woman of color climbing the ranks of the entertainment industry in the 1960s.

RIP Aretha Franklin, who did so many things we now take for granted in music. Before 1967, there were nearly no solo female rock stars, black women sang in girl groups, and gospel and popular music were totally separate. Aretha busted barriers all at once. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 16, 2018

Some were quick to point out that Queen of Soul died 41 years to the day after the King of Rock-and-Roll, Elvis Presley.

Just hearing the news that the Queen of Soul has passed away, coincidentally 41 years to the day after the King of Rock and Roll died.#RIP Aretha Franklin#RIP Elvis Presley pic.twitter.com/7Kal9eDht7 — Buck Lanford (@BuckFOX5) August 16, 2018

President Trump tweeted, “The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!”

The outpouring continued Thursday as figures such as Hillary Clinton, musician Carole King and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, simply tweeted about how much she meant to them.

“Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend,” Clinton tweeted.

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Apart from our long professional relationship, Aretha was my friend. Her loss is deeply profound and my heart is full of sadness. (2/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

This morning my longest friend in this world went home to be with our Father. I will miss her so much but I know she’s at peace. #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/UatS3U3YXe — Smokey Robinson (@smokey_robinson) August 16, 2018

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

Love and Thanks @ArethaFranklin Your voice, soul and musicianship inspires and lifts us always. Pure Light and Hope like no other. God Bless you. Deep thanks and gratitude for sharing All your gifts with the world. Forever now...Rest in Peace. Nils n Amy — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) August 16, 2018

The @AmericanIdol fam had the great privilege of working with the iconic Aretha Franklin for a special ep in Detroit. The world will miss her as she’s left an indelible mark on our culture. Her artistry & music will move & inspire us forever. Rest in peace to the Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/3LaOL6wvkn — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin was an incredible gift to the world. Her magical music and spirit will stay with us always, as well as with generations to come. — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) August 16, 2018

There will never be another Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen. #RIPAretha — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 16, 2018

We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/I84HTEVZU1 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 16, 2018

All of us. ALL of us stood on your shoulders. You were the Genesis of it all. The Genesis of the word, “Soul”...

Goodbye, Aretha.

🌹 pic.twitter.com/ukTM7Z96KH — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) August 16, 2018

I once saw Aretha walk onstage, put her coat and purse on top of a piano - move the microphone stand aside and fill the arena with just the sound of her amazing unamplified voice. And a full orchestra. Greatest of all time. #Respect #QueenOfSoul — Denis Leary (@denisleary) August 16, 2018

Today we so sadly lost a true legend , an icon , an inspiration

Aretha Franklin broke ground and created a path the rest of us walked down.

RIP Queen of Soul , and thank you for your voice ,your music and your spirit ❤️#QueenofSoul pic.twitter.com/At1uRJUdtL — Alexander O'Neal (@AlexanderO_Neal) August 16, 2018

A mix of profound sadness with immense joy on the passing of @arethasings the #queenofsoul Sadness for the silence of one of the most moving and influential voices of the 21st century. Joy for having been blessed to know her. pic.twitter.com/1idUqUMsCw — Al Roker (@alroker) August 16, 2018

"What an other worldly talent. Legendary. Right up there with the greatest singers ever. She will be greatly missed. Irreplaceable." #QueenOfSoul #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/vle4XrBExw — Bob Seger (@BobSeger) August 16, 2018

I got to live at the same time as Aretha Franklin. Grateful pic.twitter.com/FjnJSWu37H — Felonious Munk (@Felonious_munk) August 16, 2018

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame paid tribute with a note on its website: “The first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Aretha Franklin was an artist of passion, sophistication and command, whose recordings remain anthems that defined soul music. Long live the Queen.”

The Recording Academy offered similar words: “Aretha Franklin was an incomparable artist who came to be recognized as one of the most profound voices in music. . . . Her distinctive sound, unforgettable recordings, and giving spirit will continue to be celebrated worldwide. Aretha will be dearly missed, and our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”

Even the Merriam-Webster dictionary’s Twitter account honored the singer, by tweeting out the definition of the word “respect” along with a heart emoji.

Thoughts and prayers for the singer began pouring in earlier this week when news of her hospice care broke. They came from such names as former president Bill Clinton, whom Franklin sang for during his first inauguration in 1993.

“Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years. We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you,” Clinton tweeted.

Mariah Carey, Sheryl Crow, Chance the Rapper, Missy Elliott and more soon joined in.

Adding my prayer to the galaxy of prayers for Aretha today https://t.co/DsG1ccqKnC — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 13, 2018

Love and prayers for Aretha Franklin. The most soulful angelic voice that ever was. You are the queen and we love you. ❤️ — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 14, 2018

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music...❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

My thoughts, my heart and my prayers are with Aretha Franklin, the greatest singer of all time, and all of her loved ones right now. ❤ — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 14, 2018

Before we go to sleep, let’s offer a thought or a prayer, for @ArethaFranklin. Truly one of the most magnificent voices and artists to grace us. Ever. — Wayne Brady (@WayneBrady) August 14, 2018

Praying for Aretha!!!!!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 13, 2018

A tribute concert to the late singer was already in the works before her passing. The event, produced by Live Nation and spearheaded by Sony Music Chief Creative Officer Clive Davis, who signed Franklin to Arista Records in 1980, is reportedly titled “Clive Davis Presents: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin,” and is scheduled to be at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 14.

