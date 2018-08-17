The day after Aretha Franklin died in her home in Detroit, newspapers across the United States and abroad paid tribute to the Queen of Soul, whose music helped shape American culture.
Franklin, 76, died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer — and is now remembered for the legacy she left behind. On Friday, her picture adorned front pages with headlines such as “Respect to the queen of soul.”
The Detroit Free Press — her hometown newspaper — bid “Farewell to our Queen.”
