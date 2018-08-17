The day after Aretha Franklin died in her home in Detroit, newspapers across the United States and abroad paid tribute to the Queen of Soul, whose music helped shape American culture.

Franklin, 76, died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer — and is now remembered for the legacy she left behind. On Friday, her picture adorned front pages with headlines such as “Respect to the queen of soul.”

The Detroit Free Press — her hometown newspaper — bid “Farewell to our Queen.”

Also:

A beautiful @washingtonpost front page tomorrow marking the death of Aretha Franklin. And what a headline. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/940cbtD1LB — Mark W. Smith (@markdubya) August 17, 2018

Guardian front page, Friday 17 August 2018: Ex-CIA boss says Trump denial of Russia collusion is ‘hogwash’ pic.twitter.com/Ctbj1ayzY8 — Guardian news (@guardiannews) August 16, 2018

Tomorrow's Cover: How Aretha Franklin changed music forever https://t.co/wklzzPdqj6 pic.twitter.com/zXFv2aeC3T — New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2018

Take a look at Friday's front page of The Wall Street Journal pic.twitter.com/kUau7JEsNR — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 17, 2018

RIP to the Queen of Soul. https://t.co/MEucznxeSi



An early look at Friday's front page... pic.twitter.com/8tLy6YKUSQ — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 17, 2018

Read more:

