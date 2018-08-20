

Jennifer Lopez will receive the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Where can I watch the VMAs?

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, airing live from New York City, are Monday at 9 p.m. Eastern time on MTV. (The show also simulcasts on other Viacom channels: VH1, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT and Logo.) It’s scheduled to wrap at promptly 11:08 p.m.

Where can I watch the VMAs online?

If you have a cable log-in, you can download the MTV app and watch live from multiple devices.

Who is the host?

Actually, MTV hasn’t announced a host this year — unless they’re saving it as a surprise reveal for Monday.

Who is going to win?

Expect a big night for Cardi B, who has 10 nominations. That’s the most of anyone, though the Carters (also known as Beyoncé and Jay-Z ) are close behind with eight; Childish Gambino and Drake each have seven.

While the focus is usually the performances, the most coveted category is video of the year. The six acts vying for the prize include Ariana Grande for “No Tears Left to Cry”; Bruno Mars and Cardi B for “Finesse (Remix)”; Camila Cabello and Young Thug for “Havana”; the Carters for “APES**T”; Childish Gambino for “This Is America; and Drake for “God’s Plan.”

Who is going to perform?

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the show’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, so she gets a performance slot, along with Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Panic! At the Disco, Shawn Mendes, Logic, Ryan Tedder, Maluma, Post Malone, Travis Scott and more.

When is the red carpet?

The red carpet starts at 8 p.m. on MTV, featuring interviews and performances by Backstreet Boys, Bazzi and Bryce Vine. If you want even earlier coverage, the network will stream footage on Twitter starting at 7:30 p.m.

