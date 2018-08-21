

Steven Tyler, left, of Aerosmith, and Post Malone perform at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A private airplane carrying rapper Post Malone and 15 other passengers is currently preparing to make an emergency landing after two of its front tires blew out at takeoff, according to multiple outlets.

The Gulfstream IV, a luxury twinjet airplane, took off from the small Teterboro airport in New Jersey at 10:50 a.m. today bound for the London Luton Airport in England, according to the Associated Press. The pilot quickly realized that two of the plane’s front tires had blown out during takeoff and circled above the airport for about a half-hour before it was diverted.

Originally, the FAA told the AP that the plane was diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass., but it has now been diverted to Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, N.Y.

Gossip website TMZ obtained audio of the airplane’s pilot speaking to air traffic control. The pilot requested that he be allowed to burn off fuel before making the emergency landing. The pilot can also be heard saying, “We’re not going to declare it an emergency.”

Post Malone, 23, is one of the most popular young musicians around. He recently earned a Billboard record for having the most simultaneous top 20 Hot 100 hits, surpassing the Beatles and J. Cole, when nine tunes from his No. 1 record “beerbongs & bentlys” hit the charts. Much of this was likely due to his popularity on streaming services, such as Spotify.

Last night, he won song of the year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards for his song “Rockstar.” He also performed at the awards show alongside 21 Savage and Aerosmith.

“You go to bed and you dream about maybe winning and then whenever you get up here you don’t remember what the hell to say,” Malone said. “Thank you so much. Thank you to my family, thank you to my crew — everybody that was a part of the song. Thank you everybody for listening.”

“Honestly, in a hundred million years I would never expect to do this ever, so this is sick. So thank you so much, guys, thank you so much,” he added.

He is scheduled to perform Friday at the Reading Festival in Reading, England.