

Company during a performance of Hamilton at the Kennedy Center in D.C. (Joan Marcus)

Malfunctioning air-conditioning forced the Kennedy Center to cancel Tuesday’s performance of “Hamilton” only minutes before it was set to begin.

The Kennedy Center will add a performance of the popular hip-hop musical on Sept. 13 to make up for the loss. The arts center will contact patrons directly, and those who are unable to attend that night will receive a full refund, a spokesman said. The run continues until Sept. 16.

The arts center began alerting audiences through social media and as they arrived just before 7 p.m. that it had canceled the 7:30 performance “for the comfort and safety of our patrons and artists.”

The problem was building-wide and also caused “Shear Madness” to be canceled. Patrons can exchange their tickets or request a refund.