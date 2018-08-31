The Queen of Soul will be laid to rest Friday following a funeral service in Detroit, the city she called home for most of her life.

Aretha Franklin’s funeral is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with a processional. It’s supposed to end around 3 p.m.

Although the funeral itself it not open to the public, the program will be broadcast on TV and streamed live online, including on The Washington Post’s website.

The iconic singer, who died earlier this month of pancreatic cancer at 76, received nearly every major award one could receive during her lifetime. That included being the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Kennedy Center Honors, the National Medal of Arts and 18 Grammys.

Many of the biggest names in music, including countless gospel stars, are scheduled to perform during her homegoing. Songs will be offered by the likes of Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. Famous associates, such as Clive Davis and Smokey Robinson, will share personal reflections.

Former president Bill Clinton is among those scheduled to speak, while Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have sent a letter that will be read by Rev. Al Sharpton.

This post will be updated.