Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest Friday in Detroit, the city where she resided for many of her 76 years. The hours-long funeral service — held at the Greater Grace Temple, broadcast live on television and streamed online — includes remarks from former president Bill Clinton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, as well as musical tributes from artists such as Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande and Faith Hill.

Here is the official program for the Queen of Soul’s “Celebration of Life” service, per the Detroit Free Press. Keep in mind that it began an hour late and will likely stretch beyond its scheduled end time of 3 p.m. ET.

9:30-9:50 a.m. Musical Prelude — Aretha Franklin Orchestra

9:50-10 a.m. Lighting of Candles — Swanson Funeral Home, Inc.

10-10:20 a.m. Processional — Clergy, Ministers and Family

10:20-10:25 a.m. Prayer of Comfort — Dr. E.L. Branch, Pastor, Third New Hope Church

10:25-10:40 a.m. Scripture of Comfort:

10:25 a.m. Old Testament — Bishop T.D. Jakes, Potter’s House, Dallas.

10:30 a.m. New Testament — Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Triumph Church

10:35 a.m. The 23rd Psalm — Bishop P.A. Brooks, Pastor, New St. Paul Tabernacle Church

10:40-10:45 a.m. Musical Tribute — Faith Hill

10:45-11 a.m. Remarks:

10:45 a.m. Mike Duggan — Mayor, City of Detroit

10:50 a.m. Brenda Jones — City Council President

10:55 a.m. Governor Rick Snyder, State of Michigan

11-11:05 a.m. Musical Tribute — Ariana Grande

11:05-11:10 a.m. Musical Tribute — The Clark Sisters

11:10-11:15 a.m. Acknowledgements and Condolences — Barbara Sampson

11:15-11:20 a.m. Musical Tribute — The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong

11:20-11:40 a.m. Family Reflections — Vaughn, Cristal, Victorie & Jordan Franklin

11:40-11:45 a.m. Family Musical Tribute — Edward Franklin

11:45-11:50 a.m. Obituary— Sabrina Owens

11:50-11:55 a.m. Musical Tribute — Alice McAllister Tillman

11:55 a.m.-12 p.m. Musical Tribute — Audrey DuBois Harris

12-12:15 p.m. Personal Remarks:

12 p.m. Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General

12:05 p.m. Former President, William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton

12:15-12:19 p.m. Musical Tribute — Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

12:19-12:36 p.m. Personal Reflections:

12:19 p.m. Greg Mathis, Retired Judge, 36th District Court, Detroit.

12:23 p.m. Brenda Lawrence, State Representative, 14th Congressional District

12:27 p.m. Rev. Donald L. Parsons, Logos Assembly Church, Chicago.

12:31 p.m. Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network

12:36-12:41 p.m. Musical Tribute — Chaka Khan

12:41-12:51 p.m. Musical Tribute — Ron Isley

12:51 p.m. Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition

1 p.m. Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough, N.C.

1:05 p.m. Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church

1:10- 1:15 p.m. Musical Tribute — Fantasia Barrino-Taylor

1:15-1:30 p.m. Personal Reflections:

1:15 p.m. Tyler Perry

1:17 p.m. Cicely Tyson, Actress

1:20 p.m. Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music

1:25 p.m. Smokey Robinson, Recording Artist

1:30-1:34 p.m. Musical Tribute — Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams

1:34-1:53 p.m. Personal Reflections:

1:34 p.m. Mildred Gaddis, Radio Personality

1:38 p.m. Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons

1:42 p.m. Ron Moten, Personal Friend, Franchise Owner, McDonald’s Restaurants

1:48 p.m. Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University

1:53-2 p.m. Musical Tribute — Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

2-2:05 p.m. Sermonic Selection — Jennifer Hudson

2:05-2:35 p.m. Eulogy — Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta.

2:35-2:45 p.m. Musical Tribute — Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists

2:45-3 p.m. Committal and Recessional — Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir