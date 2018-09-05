

Singer Bobby Brown attends the Atlanta premiere of BET’s “The Bobby Brown Story.” (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“The Bobby Brown Story,” a two-night biopic chronicling the life and career of the controversial R&B singer, kicked off Tuesday with an episode that detailed everything from Brown’s often tragic childhood to his struggle with drug addiction.

One early scene recalled the fatal stabbing of his childhood best friend. Another featured an emotional fight between him and his future wife, Whitney Houston, who discovered that Brown had cheated on her just before their 1992 wedding. But the biggest bombshell of all may have been the biopic’s claim that Brown had an affair with Janet Jackson.

As “The Bobby Brown Story” tells it, Jackson was already in a relationship with Rene Elizondo Jr. — the dancer turned music video director she secretly wed in 1991 — when she began seeing the “My Prerogative” singer.

In a scene that set Twitter ablaze, Brown (Woody McClain) and Jackson (Cree Davis) share a steamy romp in a hotel room. Later, while lying together in bed, Brown asks the singer to define their relationship. “I mean, we obviously got feelings for each other,” Brown tells her. “Are you really about to marry him and just keep me on the side?”

“It’s not that simple,” Jackson explains. “There are other things to consider. It’s just not up to me.”

Brown asks whether her famous family was influencing her decision, and suggests she didn’t want to be with a black man — a claim Jackson denies. “Or at least not a dark-skinned brother,” Brown shoots back. “But if I were a DeBarge, it would be cool, right?”

“You’re funny,” Jackson tells Brown, who becomes enraged. “I’m worth $25 million and he’s what, a damn backup dancer?” Brown says, prompting Jackson to get up and leave.

Eagle-eyed viewers pointed out that Brown had already discussed his relationship with Jackson — and that infamous hotel room fight — in his 2016 memoir “Every Little Step.” And in Brown’s retelling, he actually threw Jackson out of the room while she was still naked — a detail that Page Six previously reported would be in the biopic. As some viewers noted, it was not included in the scene that aired.

Brown also talked about his relationship with Jackson during an appearance last year on Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show.

“It was a big heartache for me,” Brown told Harvey. “I had a real crush on her. I mean, I was absolutely head over heels for her.”

The first part of the biopic — and the second film about Brown’s career, following BET’s closely watched “New Edition Story” last year — also delved into Brown’s relationship with Houston, and the tension caused by Houston’s close friendship with Robyn Crawford, a longtime companion who was rumored to be her lover.

Jackson, meanwhile, hasn’t commented on her alleged relationship with Brown, but some saw an opportunity for clarification when she tweeted Wednesday morning that she would be answering fan questions next Friday on Harvey’s iHeart Radio Show.

“Already know what the most asked question is going to be,” one fan tweeted. “Set the record straight, Janet!”

Harvey also seems interested in finding out the truth.

Did you see part 1 of #thebobbybrownstory last night? Do you believe #JanetJackson was getting that “fresh” with #BobbyBrown? pic.twitter.com/WuZOYXRSBA — Steve Harvey Radio (@SteveHarveyFM) September 5, 2018

